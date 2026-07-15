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Fridge Freezers
How to Measure Your Space for a Fridge Freezer
Choosing the right fridge freezer starts with understanding your space.
Before selecting a model, it’s important to check dimensions, clearance, and access routes to make sure the appliance fits your kitchen layout and can be installed smoothly.
This guide explains how to measure your space for a fridge freezer, what to consider for different kitchen layouts, and when to explore detailed installation guidance.
FAQ
What are the main types of laundry appliances?
Measuring your space means checking the available width, height, and depth in your kitchen where the fridge freezer will be placed, as well as ensuring there is enough clearance around the appliance for airflow and door movement. It also includes confirming that the fridge freezer can pass through doorways, hallways, or stairs during delivery.
What should I measure before choosing a fridge freezer?
Before choosing a fridge freezer, it’s recommended to check three key areas:
Installation space: Measure the width, height, and depth of the intended location, including any surrounding cabinets or worktops.
Clearance: Allow space around the back and sides of the fridge freezer to support airflow and everyday use.
Access route: Make sure the appliance can fit through doorways, hallways, or stairs during installation.
These checks help reduce the risk of fit issues and make the installation process smoother.
How does kitchen layout affect fridge freezer fit?
Kitchen layout plays a key role in how a fridge freezer fits and functions. In compact or galley kitchens, models designed for a more streamlined fit—such as counter depth fridge freezers—may help reduce visual bulk and improve movement around the space. In larger kitchens, standard-depth or wider models may be more suitable depending on storage needs and layout.
Why is clearance and levelling important?
Proper clearance supports ventilation and helps keep the fridge freezer operate as intended over time. Levelling the appliance ensures the doors align correctly and close smoothly, which can maintain performance and reduce vibration. Clearance and levelling requirements may vary by model, so it’s important to follow product-specific guidance.
How can fridge freezer doors open easily in tight spaces?
When planning a fridge freezer for a compact kitchen, it’s important to consider how the doors will open in limited space.
Some models are designed to reduce door swing or allow easier access when placed close to walls or cabinets, making them ideal for tight layouts.
Door opening behaviour can vary depending on the model and how it is installed. Checking product specifications and installation guidance in advance can help you choose a fridge freezer that suits your space.
Are there additional installation considerations when choosing a fridge freezer with a water or ice dispenser?
When choosing a fridge freezer with a water or ice dispenser, it’s important to consider how the dispenser is supplied water and whether it suits your home setup.
Depending on the model, some fridge freezers connect directly to a household water supply, while others use a built-in refillable water tank. This difference can affect where the appliance can be placed and what preparation may be needed before installation.
Because water supply requirements, filter replacement, and ongoing maintenance can vary by model and region, checking these factors in advance can help you decide whether a dispenser-equipped fridge freezer is the right fit for your space.
Where can I find detailed installation guidance for my fridge freezer?
Once you’ve checked your space, clearances, and access routes, the next step is to follow the detailed installation guidance for your specific fridge freezer model.
For step-by-step instructions on installation, levelling, clearance requirements, and water connection (for models with dispensers), please refer to the official installation guide below.