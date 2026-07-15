How to Measure Your Space for a Fridge Freezer

Before choosing a fridge freezer, it’s recommended to check three key areas:

Installation space: Measure the width, height, and depth of the intended location, including any surrounding cabinets or worktops.

Clearance: Allow space around the back and sides of the fridge freezer to support airflow and everyday use.

Access route: Make sure the appliance can fit through doorways, hallways, or stairs during installation.

These checks help reduce the risk of fit issues and make the installation process smoother.