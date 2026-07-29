We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fridge Freezers
What Can I Do with the LG ThinQ™ App on My Fridge?
LG ThinQ™ is a smart connectivity platform that helps you stay connected to your LG refrigerator. With the LG ThinQ™ app, you can monitor fridge status, receive alerts, and manage selected functions remotely. This page explains what LG ThinQ™ is, how it works with refrigerators, what you can do through the app, and which models are compatible.
FAQ
What is LG ThinQ™ for refrigerators?
LG ThinQ™ for refrigerators is a smart connectivity platform that allows users to monitor and manage compatible LG fridge freezers using a smartphone.
With the LG ThinQ™ app, users can check fridge status, receive notifications, and access smart features designed to support everyday food storage and appliance management.
How can I use the LG ThinQ™ app?
The LG ThinQ™ app can be downloaded on Android and iOS smartphones. Once installed, users can connect their compatible LG refrigerator to the app via Wi-Fi. Available features, system compatibility, and service availability may vary depending on the model and region.
What can I do with the LG ThinQ™ app on my fridge?
With the LG ThinQ™ app, users can monitor their refrigerator’s status, receive alerts, and manage selected functions remotely.
Depending on the model, available features may include temperature monitoring, door open alerts, filter replacement notifications, and smart diagnostics for troubleshooting.
These tools help users manage their refrigerator more conveniently and efficiently.
Is LG ThinQ™ useful for monitoring and managing my refrigerator remotely?
Yes. LG ThinQ™ allows users to stay connected to their refrigerator even when they are away from home. Remote monitoring and notifications can help users respond quickly to issues such as door openings, temperature changes, or maintenance needs, supporting better food management and appliance care.
How is LG ThinQ™ supported and updated over time?
LG ThinQ™ is continuously supported through app updates and system improvements. Software updates may include new features, performance enhancements, security updates, and compatibility improvements, depending on the model and region.
Why should you consider LG ThinQ™ connectivity when buying a fridge freezer?
When buying a fridge freezer, it can be helpful to consider smart features that allow you to monitor and manage the appliance more easily.
Connectivity platforms such as LG ThinQ™ enable users to check refrigerator status, receive alerts, and access selected features remotely through a smartphone.
When comparing refrigerator models, reviewing smart connectivity alongside capacity, layout, and cooling technologies can help you choose a model that supports more convenient everyday food storage and appliance management.