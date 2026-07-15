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Fridge Freezers
What Is an American Style Fridge Freezer?
An American style fridge freezer is designed for households that need generous storage capacity, easy access, and clear separation between fresh and frozen food.
Typically featuring a side-by-side layout, these models provide tall vertical compartments, wide shelves, and large freezer sections that support weekly grocery shopping and shared family use.
Because of their size and layout, American style fridge freezers are often chosen for larger kitchens or open-plan spaces. When selecting a model, it is important to consider capacity, kitchen dimensions, door clearance, ventilation space, and energy efficiency to ensure the appliance fits both your lifestyle and your home.
FAQ
What is an American style fridge freezer?
An American style fridge freezer is a large-capacity refrigerator that typically features a side-by-side layout, with the freezer on the left and the fridge on the right. This design provides wide storage space and allows easy access to both sections, making it well suited to households that use their fridge and freezer frequently.
Who is an American style fridge freezer best for?
An American style fridge freezer is best suited for larger households, families who buy groceries in bulk, or anyone who values spacious storage and easy organisation.
It is also a good choice if you regularly store larger items such as trays, platters, party food, or large drink containers.
Which LG American style fridge freezer is best for large families?
For large families, LG American style fridge freezers with higher capacities (around 635–750 L) are designed to offer ample room for weekly grocery shopping and shared food storage.
Models with multiple compartments, adjustable shelving, and large freezer sections help keep food organised and easily accessible for busy households.
To learn more about choosing the right refrigerator capacity for your household, see the LG fridge freezer buying guide.
Which LG American style fridge freezer is best for smaller households?
Smaller households that like the wide storage and easy organisation of an American style fridge freezer should note that these models typically use a side-by-side layout, with the freezer on the left and the fridge on the right. Because of this layout, American style models usually require more width than other fridge freezer types. If you prefer a slimmer footprint or have a narrower kitchen space, a tall fridge freezer may be a more practical alternative while still providing efficient everyday storage. When comparing options, consider the available kitchen width, storage needs, and how often you shop for groceries.
Which LG fridge freezer technologies are TÜV Rheinland tested?
Some LG fridge freezer cooling technologies have been independently tested by TÜV Rheinland under controlled laboratory conditions. To learn more about each technology, see: LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™ .
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing methods under defined test conditions. Results may vary in actual usage depending on model configuration and environment.
Instead of evaluating overall performance, individual cooling technologies are tested based on defined performance criteria and measurement methods. Test results may vary depending on model configuration and real-world usage conditions, so it's recommended to review product specifications for details.
How much space is needed for an American style fridge freezer?
American style fridge freezers typically require more width and depth than standard fridge freezers.
Before choosing a model, it is important to measure your kitchen space carefully, including door clearance, ventilation gaps, and surrounding cabinetry.
Most American style models require a width of around 90cm and sufficient depth to allow the doors to open fully and ensure proper airflow.
What energy labels do LG American style fridge freezers have in the UK?
In the UK, LG American style fridge freezers display the official UK energy label, which rates energy efficiency on a scale from A to G.
The label provides clear information on annual energy consumption, noise levels, and storage capacity.
To compare energy ratings for current models, you can visit the LG UK refrigerator category page and apply the Energy Rating filter.
Do LG American style fridge freezers help reduce energy waste?
LG American style fridge freezers are designed with cooling systems that help maintain stable internal temperatures and reduce unnecessary energy loss.
Features such as efficient airflow management and precise temperature control help minimise cold air escape during everyday use.
Actual energy consumption depends on usage habits, temperature settings, and installation conditions. Customers are encouraged to review the energy label and product specifications for each model when making a final decision.
What should you consider before buying an American style fridge freezer?
Before choosing an American style fridge freezer, it helps to review a few practical factors to ensure the appliance fits your kitchen and daily routine.
• Kitchen space – American style fridge freezers typically require a width of around 90 cm or more. Make sure there is enough room for door opening and ventilation.
• Layout preference – These models usually feature a side-by-side design with the freezer on the left and the fridge on the right, providing easy access to both sections.
• Storage capacity – Larger households or people who shop in bulk may benefit from the generous capacity and wide shelves.
• Energy efficiency – Check the energy label and cooling technologies that help maintain stable internal temperatures.
• Installation considerations – Measure surrounding cabinetry, depth, and clearance to ensure the fridge fits comfortably in your kitchen layout.
Reviewing these points can help you decide whether an American style fridge freezer is the right fit for your home and storage needs.