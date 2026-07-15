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Fridge Freezers
What Is LG DoorCooling+™ and How Does It Work?
LG DoorCooling+™ is a refrigerator cooling technology designed to deliver fast, powerful cold air to the door area through dedicated vents at the front of the fridge.
Because items stored in the door are more exposed to temperature changes, DoorCooling+™ helps reduce temperature differences between the main compartment and door shelves, supporting more consistent cooling and everyday freshness.
FAQ
What is LG DoorCooling+™?
DoorCooling+™ is a refrigerator cooling technology that delivers fast, powerful cold air to food stored in the fridge door. Special vents at the front of the fridge direct cool air into the door area, maintaining a more consistent temperature.
By cooling door shelves more evenly, DoorCooling+™ reduces temperature differences between the main fridge compartment and the door area, where fluctuations are typically higher.
How does DoorCooling+™ cool food stored in the fridge door?
DoorCooling+™ cools door-stored food by directing cold air through dedicated front vents that blow directly onto door shelves. This helps items in the door receive cooling that is closer to the main compartment.
As a result, drinks, sauces, and frequently used items stored in the door can stay cooler and fresher for longer.
Why are fridge door shelves usually warmer than the main compartment?
Fridge door shelves are more exposed to outside air because the door is opened frequently during everyday use. As a result, the door area can experience greater temperature fluctuations than the main compartment.
Cooling technologies designed to direct cold air toward the door area can help support more even cooling and reduce temperature differences between door shelves and the main fridge interior.
Is DoorCooling+™ useful if I frequently open my fridge?
Dual Zone Wash is a feature that allows different spray intensity to be applied to separate rack areas within the dishwasher. When used with QuadWash™, it helps support more targeted cleaning by combining broad spray coverage with different wash strengths for mixed loads.
Does DoorCooling+™help keep drinks and frequently accessed items cooler and more consistent in temperature?
Yes. DoorCooling+™ helps reduce temperature fluctuations in the door area, which can support better freshness and consistent chilling. This is especially useful for items commonly stored in door shelves, such as beverages, dairy products, and sauces.
How has LG tested the cooling performance of DoorCooling+™?
The cooling performance of DoorCooling+™ has been evaluated using internal testing methods verified by TÜV Rheinland.
Tests compared the time required for the temperature of a water container placed in the top door basket to drop when the DoorCooling+™ vent was closed versus when it was opened.
Results showed that DoorCooling+™ delivered cold air to the door area more quickly, helping drinks and door-stored food cool faster and more evenly. DoorCooling+™ is designed to pause operation when the fridge door is opened. Actual performance may vary depending on model, usage conditions, and environment.
What results show that DoorCooling+™ helps maintain door temperature?
Based on TÜV Rheinland–verified test results, DoorCooling+™ demonstrated faster temperature drop and recovery in the door area compared to conditions without active DoorCooling+™ airflow.
By supplying cold air directly to the door shelves, DoorCooling+™ helps reduce temperature differences between the main fridge compartment and the door area, where temperature fluctuations are typically higher. This supports more consistent chilling of drinks and frequently accessed items stored in the door.
Actual results may vary depending on the model, installation conditions, and everyday usage.
Why should you consider DoorCooling+™ when buying a fridge freezer?
DoorCooling+™ is available on selected LG fridge freezer models. To check availability, you can browse the LG fridge freezer product listing and use the filter tools to identify models that include DoorCooling+™. On the product listing page, you can also compare key specifications such as capacity, energy rating, dimensions, and cooling features to find a model that best suits your needs.