What Is LG Ice & Water Dispenser and How Does It Work?

An ice & water dispenser is a built-in refrigerator feature that provides chilled water and ice directly through the door, offering everyday convenience without opening the fridge. Modern LG ice & water dispensers go beyond basic dispensing by supporting different ice types, adapting ice production to usage patterns, and integrating hygiene and smart management technologies.

This page explains how ice & water dispensers work, the types of ice available, and how advanced LG technologies enhance everyday use and special occasions alike.