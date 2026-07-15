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Fridge Freezers
What Is LG Ice & Water Dispenser and How Does It Work?
An ice & water dispenser is a built-in refrigerator feature that provides chilled water and ice directly through the door, offering everyday convenience without opening the fridge. Modern LG ice & water dispensers go beyond basic dispensing by supporting different ice types, adapting ice production to usage patterns, and integrating hygiene and smart management technologies.
This page explains how ice & water dispensers work, the types of ice available, and how advanced LG technologies enhance everyday use and special occasions alike.
FAQ
What is an ice & water dispenser?
An ice & water dispenser is a refrigerator feature that delivers chilled water and ice through a dispenser located on the door.
It allows quick access to water and ice without opening the fridge, helping maintain internal temperature stability and improving everyday convenience.
Depending on the model, dispensers may support different ice types, plumbing or non-plumbing configurations, and additional hygiene or smart control features.
How does an ice & water dispenser work?
Ice & water dispensers work by cooling water inside the refrigerator and dispensing it through the door. Ice is produced in an internal ice maker, stored in a dedicated bin, and delivered on demand.
Some models connect directly to a water supply, while others use a refillable internal water tank, allowing ice and water dispensing without plumbing.
Do you need a plumbed fridge to use an ice & water dispenser?
No. Not all ice and water dispensers require a plumbed water connection.
Plumbed models connect directly to a household water supply, allowing ice and water to be dispensed automatically without refilling a tank.
Non-plumbed models use a refillable internal water tank instead. This option can offer more flexibility in placement because the refrigerator does not need to be connected to household plumbing.
What types of ice are available in LG ice & water dispensers?
LG ice & water dispensers may offer multiple ice types to suit different drinks and occasions, including:
Craft Ice™ – Slow-melting spherical ice designed for cocktails and premium spirits, helping reduce dilution and enhance presentation.
Cubed Ice – Versatile and suitable for most everyday drinks such as water, soft drinks, and iced coffee.
Crushed Ice – Finely crushed ice ideal for quick chilling, cocktails, and beverages that benefit from faster cooling.
Ice availability may vary by model and market.
Which ice type should you choose for different occasions?
The best ice type depends on how and what you drink:
Choose Craft Ice™ for entertaining, home bars, and premium spirits where slower melting and visual presentation matter.
Choose cubed ice for everyday hydration and general-purpose drinks.
Choose crushed ice for cocktails, mocktails, or when you want faster chilling and dilution.
Having multiple ice options allows greater flexibility for both daily use and special occasions.
How do smart ice features improve everyday use?
Smart ice features, such as LG Smart Ice Plus, monitor ice usage and automatically adjust ice production when demand increases.
This helps ensure a steady supply of ice during gatherings or periods of frequent use without manual settings.
Have LG ice and water dispenser technologies been tested?
Yes. Selected LG ice and water dispenser hygiene features, including UVnano technology , have been evaluated under controlled laboratory conditions by independent testing organisations such as TÜV Rheinland.
These evaluations assess hygiene-related performance under specific test conditions. Testing scope, methods, and results may vary depending on the model and usage environment.
How has Craft Ice™ melting performance been tested?
Craft Ice™ is designed to melt more slowly than standard ice cubes.
Based on LG internal testing, the melting speed of a Craft Ice ball was compared with cube ice of the same weight.
Test conditions (summary):
Ice weight: approx. 69 g
Room temperature: 25°C
Cold water temperature: approx. 9.5°C
Water volume: 121 cc
Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage.
What should you consider when buying a fridge freezer with an ice & water dispenser?
When buying a fridge freezer with an ice & water dispenser, it helps to consider a few practical factors to ensure the feature suits your household needs.
- Water connection – Some models connect directly to a household water supply (plumbed), while others use a refillable internal tank (non-plumbed).
- Ice types – Certain models offer multiple ice options such as cubed ice, crushed ice, or Craft Ice™ for different drinks and occasions.
- Usage habits – Homes that entertain often or use ice frequently may benefit from features that automatically adjust ice production.
- Hygiene and maintenance – Technologies designed to support dispenser hygiene and easier maintenance may help improve everyday convenience.
To explore advanced ice and water solutions in more detail, visit the LG Ice Solution page or browse the LG fridge freezer collection to view all models that offer advanced ice & water solutions.