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Fridge Freezers
What Is LG LinearCooling™ and How Does It Keep Food Fresher for Longer?
LG LinearCooling™ is a refrigerator cooling technology designed to help maintain a more stable internal temperature. By precisely controlling cold air flow, it helps reduce temperature fluctuations inside the fridge, supporting longer-lasting food freshness.
This page explains what LG LinearCooling™ is, how it helps preserve fresh food, how it works alongside LG’s Linear Compressor, and where to compare fridge freezer models that use this technology.
FAQ
What is LG LinearCooling™?
LG LinearCooling™ is a refrigerator cooling technology designed to help maintain a more stable internal temperature by precisely controlling the flow of cold air.
It helps keep temperature fluctuation within approximately ±0.5°C*, reducing sudden temperature changes inside the fridge and supporting longer-lasting food freshness.
* Based on TÜV Rheinland test results. Actual results may vary depending on usage conditions.
How does LG LinearCooling™ help keep food fresher for longer?
By maintaining a more stable cooling environment, LG LinearCooling™ helps reduce moisture loss from fresh food, supporting better preservation of texture, flavour, and nutritional quality over time.
In laboratory testing, models with LG LinearCooling™ showed a lower weight loss in vegetables compared to models without LinearCooling™, helping food stay closer to its original fresh state for longer.*
* Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method. Actual results may vary.
What temperature should a fridge be to keep food fresh?
A fridge temperature of around 3–5°C is generally recommended to help keep food fresh and slow bacterial growth.
Keeping the fridge within this range can support safer food storage and help maintain the quality of everyday ingredients such as vegetables, dairy products, and prepared meals.
Why is a stable fridge temperature important for food freshness?
A stable fridge temperature helps reduce sudden changes that may affect food quality over time.
Frequent temperature fluctuations can cause moisture loss and faster food spoilage, particularly for fresh ingredients such as vegetables, dairy products, and cooked meals. Maintaining a consistent cooling environment helps support better day-to-day food preservation.
Does LG LinearCooling™ help reduce temperature fluctuations in everyday use?
Yes. LG LinearCooling™ is designed to minimise sudden temperature changes caused by frequent door opening or daily use. This helps maintain a more consistent cooling, supporting reliable food storage in busy households.
Is a fridge with LG LinearCooling™ suitable for everyday family use?
Yes. Refrigerators with LG LinearCooling™ are well suited for everyday family use, helping manage frequent door opening, varied food storage, and changing cooling needs while maintaining consistent internal temperatures.
Has LG LinearCooling™ been independently tested?
Yes. LG LinearCooling™ performance has been evaluated under controlled laboratory conditions by TÜV Rheinland. Tests focused on measuring temperature fluctuation within the fresh food compartment and assessing its impact on food preservation.
Actual performance may vary depending on usage conditions, food load, and temperature settings.
Why should you consider LINEARCooling™ when buying a fridge freezer?
When buying a fridge freezer, it can be helpful to consider technologies that support stable internal temperatures and consistent cooling.
Technologies such as LINEARCooling™ are designed to help reduce temperature fluctuations inside the fridge, which may help maintain more stable conditions for fresh food storage.
When comparing fridge freezers, reviewing the available cooling technologies alongside capacity, layout, and energy efficiency can help you choose a model that suits your everyday storage needs.