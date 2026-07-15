What Is LG LinearCooling™ and How Does It Keep Food Fresher for Longer?

LG LinearCooling™ is a refrigerator cooling technology designed to help maintain a more stable internal temperature. By precisely controlling cold air flow, it helps reduce temperature fluctuations inside the fridge, supporting longer-lasting food freshness.

This page explains what LG LinearCooling™ is, how it helps preserve fresh food, how it works alongside LG’s Linear Compressor, and where to compare fridge freezer models that use this technology.