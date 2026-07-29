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Fridge Freezers
What Is LG UVnano™ and How Does It Work?
LG UVnano™ is a hygiene technology for refrigerators with a water dispenser. It uses UV (ultraviolet) light to help reduce bacteria on the dispenser nozzle automatically at regular intervals. This page explains what UVnano™ is, how it works, what it has been tested for under laboratory conditions, and why regular manual cleaning is still recommended as part of everyday care.
FAQ
What is LG UVnano™?
LG UVnano™ is a hygiene technology designed for refrigerators with a built-in water dispenser. It uses ultraviolet (UV) light to help reduce bacteria on the dispenser nozzle automatically. UVnano™ operates at regular intervals to help maintain a cleaner nozzle surface and support water dispenser hygiene during everyday use.
How does UVnano™ work on the fridge water dispenser nozzle?
UVnano™ works by activating a built-in UV LED light that shines onto the water dispenser nozzle. The system runs automatically at preset intervals, helping reduce bacteria on the nozzle surface without requiring manual operation. Results may vary depending on model, settings, and usage environment.
Does UVnano™ reduce the need for frequent manual cleaning?
UVnano™ can help reduce bacteria on the dispenser nozzle automatically, which may support better hygiene between manual cleanings. However, regular manual cleaning is still recommended as part of routine appliance care. UVnano™ is designed to complement normal cleaning practices, not replace them.
Is UVnano™ useful for households concerned about water dispenser hygiene?
Yes. UVnano™ can be useful for households that use the water dispenser frequently and want additional support for nozzle hygiene. It may be a good fit for busy households, families with children, or anyone who prefers extra peace of mind when using a built-in dispenser.
Has UVnano™ been evaluated by a third-party laboratory, and what was assessed?
Yes. The UVnano function (also referred to as “Self Care” in some markets) has been assessed under laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using LG’s internal testing method. In the test, distilled water samples were exposed to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, and the reduction of bacteria was measured after 24 hours under the UV LED assembly condition. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. UVnano™ supports nozzle hygiene, but it does not treat health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water will be free from all contaminants.
Which bacteria were used in the UVnano™ laboratory test?
In the laboratory assessment, the bacteria used in the test included
Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Testing scope and certification coverage may vary by model and market, so it is recommended to check the product specifications for your region.
Why should you consider UVnano™ when buying a fridge freezer with a water dispenser?
When buying a fridge freezer with a built-in water dispenser, it can be helpful to consider features that support dispenser hygiene and everyday maintenance.
Technologies such as UVnano™ are designed to help reduce bacteria on the dispenser nozzle automatically, which may support better hygiene between routine manual cleanings.
When comparing refrigerator models, reviewing hygiene technologies alongside dispenser design, maintenance needs, and everyday usage can help you choose a model that fits your household preferences.