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Fridge Freezers
Which Fridge Freezer is right for you?
Choosing the right fridge freezer depends on your kitchen space, household size, and how you store food day to day.
While all fridge freezers are designed to keep food fresh, differences in placement, capacity, door configuration, and features can affect organisation, accessibility, and how well the appliance fits into your kitchen.
This page compares the main fridge freezer types—such as tall, Multi Door, and American style models—and highlights key factors to consider, including size, installation needs, water connection options, and storage flexibility, to help you decide which option best suits your lifestyle.
FAQ
What types of fridge freezers are available?
When choosing a fridge freezer, consider your available kitchen space, household size, storage needs, and how often you shop for groceries.
It’s also helpful to look at cooling performance, organisation features such as adjustable shelves or drawers, water and ice options, energy efficiency, and warranty coverage to ensure the appliance fits your lifestyle.
What fridge freezer type is best for different household sizes?
The right size depends on how many people you cook for and how you store food.
As a general guide, tall fridge freezers often suit 1–2 person households, while multi-door models may be more suitable for 3–4 people who need wider storage and more flexible organisation. American style fridge freezers are often preferred by larger families or households that buy groceries in bulk.
What is the difference between plumbed and non-plumbed fridge freezers?
The difference lies in how the refrigerator receives its water supply. A plumbed fridge freezer connects directly to a household water supply to operate water and ice dispensers automatically.
A non-plumbed model uses a refillable internal water tank, offering greater flexibility in placement without requiring a fixed water connection.
What colour fridge freezer should you choose?
Colour choice depends on your kitchen style and personal preference.
White models suit bright, classic kitchens, while stainless steel or silver finishes complement modern spaces. Black or darker finishes add bold contrast, and grey tones pair easily with contemporary cabinetry.
How does an American style fridge compare to a Multi Door fridge?
An American style fridge freezer typically uses a side-by-side layout, offering large capacity with tall vertical compartments and easy access to both chilled and frozen food. A Multi Door fridge freezer uses a French door design for the fridge section with multiple freezer drawers below, providing wider shelves, flexible organisation, and dedicated zones for different food types.
American style vs tall fridge freezer – which should you choose?
Choose an American style fridge freezer if you have a large kitchen and need generous storage for family shopping, entertaining, or bulk groceries.
Choose a tall fridge freezer if you want a space-efficient solution that fits neatly into standard kitchen layouts and supports everyday storage needs.
Multi Door fridge vs tall fridge freezer – which should you choose?
An American style fridge freezer typically uses a side-by-side layout, offering large capacity with tall vertical compartments and easy access to both chilled and frozen food. A Multi Door fridge freezer uses a French door design for the fridge section with multiple freezer drawers below, providing wider shelves, flexible organisation, and dedicated zones for different food types.
How do non-plumbed fridge freezers work?
Non-plumbed fridge freezers include a built-in refillable water tank that supplies the door-mounted dispenser.
By keeping the tank topped up, you can enjoy chilled water without needing access to a fixed water line.
How do you change the temperature setting on a fridge freezer?
Temperature settings can usually be adjusted using the control panel inside the fridge or on the door.
{For selected models, temperature settings can also be adjusted remotely using the LG ThinQ™ app.}
What should you check before buying a fridge freezer?
Before choosing a fridge freezer, it helps to review a few practical factors to make sure the appliance fits both your kitchen and your lifestyle.
• Kitchen space – Measure the available width, height, and depth, including door clearance and ventilation space.
• Household size – Smaller households may find tall fridge freezers sufficient, while larger families often benefit from wider storage in multi-door or American style models.
• Storage organisation – Consider whether you prefer wider shelves, flexible compartments, or multiple freezer drawers.
• Installation requirements – Check whether the model requires a water connection for ice or water dispensers.
• Everyday usage – Think about how often you shop and whether you need larger capacity for bulk groceries or entertaining.