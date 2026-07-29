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Laundry
What Is LG AI Wash and How Does It Work?
LG AI Wash is an intelligent washing cycle designed to adjust washing conditions based on the load at the start of the cycle. It can help simplify programme selection for everyday laundry.
FAQ
What is LG AI Wash?
LG AI Wash is an intelligent washing cycle that automatically detects the weight and fabric softness of your laundry and adjusts washing motions for effective cleaning and fabric care.
Powered by LG AI DD™ technology, AI Wash analyses each load and selects a suitable wash pattern based on fabric characteristics.
AI Wash is designed for everyday laundry loads and works best with similar fabric types and suitable detergent.
How does the AI Wash cycle work?
With AI Wash, the washing machine can weigh your laundry and detect fabric softness at the start of the cycle. Based on this, it selects an optimal wash pattern and can adjust drum movement during the wash.
If your LG washer and dryer are connected, the dryer may automatically select a matching drying cycle after washing (model dependent).
Important notes (may vary by model):
• AI sensing may activate only under certain load conditions (e.g., under 3kg)
• AI sensing may not activate when certain options (e.g., Steam) are selected
• AI Wash is recommended for similar fabric types
Who is AI Wash best for?
AI Wash is ideal for households that want simple, automatic laundry care without manually selecting programmes.
It is especially useful for everyday loads such as cotton and mixed fabrics where a “load and go” experience is preferred.
Is AI Wash suitable for family laundry?
Yes. AI Wash is designed for regular household laundry and can help optimise washing based on each load.
It can be useful for families who wash frequently and want consistent results with minimal setup.
How does LG ensure AI Wash delivers reliable washing performance?
LG AI Wash is powered by AI DD™ technology, which is trained using deep learning based on extensive washing data.
Washing machines are also evaluated under laboratory conditions for washing performance, durability, and fabric care to support consistent results over time.
Why should you consider AI Wash when buying a washing machine?
When buying a washing machine, it can be helpful to consider features that simplify programme selection and adapt washing conditions automatically.
AI Wash is designed to detect load characteristics at the start of the cycle and adjust wash settings to support effective everyday cleaning with less manual setup.
This can be useful for households that want a more convenient “load and go” laundry routine, especially for regular mixed or everyday fabric loads.
When comparing models, reviewing AI Wash alongside capacity, fabric-care features, and smart functions can help you choose a washing machine that suits your routine more efficiently.