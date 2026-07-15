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    Laundry

    What Is LG Steam™ and How Does It Improve Laundry Care?

       

    LG washing machine with steam care inside the drum.

    LG Steam™ is a laundry technology that introduces steam during selected cycles to support cleaning, fabric care, and hygiene-focused washing. It can be useful for households that want extra freshness and allergen-related care (model and programme dependent).

    FAQ

    What is LG Steam™ technology?

    LG Steam™ is a laundry technology that uses hot steam vapour during specific wash cycles to support cleaning performance, fabric care, and hygiene.

     

    Steam can penetrate fabric fibres to loosen dirt and support detergent effectiveness compared to water-only washing (programme dependent).

    How does LG Steam™ work during a wash cycle?

    LG Steam™ introduces steam during selected wash or rinse stages.

     

    Steam can soften fibres and help lift stubborn dirt, while also supporting a more hygienic finish. Depending on the programme, it may help with:

    • Deeper cleaning

    • Reduced allergens

    • Softer-feeling fabrics

    Who is a Steam™ washing machine best for?

    A Steam™ washing machine can be useful for:

     

    • Families with babies or young children

    • People with allergies or sensitive skin

    • Households that wash bedding and towels frequently

    • Anyone who wants a more hygiene-focused wash

     

    Steam can add an extra layer of care on supported programmes.

    What does LG Steam™ not replace in laundry care?

    LG Steam™ is designed to support hygiene-focused washing and fabric care, but it does not replace proper washing, detergent use, or garment-specific care routines. Heavily soiled clothes, set-in stains, or garments requiring special treatment may still need appropriate wash programmes or professional care. Steam™ works best as a complementary feature within selected cycles, rather than a standalone cleaning solution.

    How does LG Steam™ help improve hygiene and allergen reduction?

    On supported hygiene-related programmes, steam is designed to help reduce common allergens (e.g., dust mites) using high-temperature steam action.

     

    This can make Steam™ useful for baby clothes, bedding, and other garments that may need additional care.

     

    Note: Results vary by model, programme, and usage conditions.

    Why should you consider Steam™ when buying a washing machine?

    When buying a washing machine, it can be helpful to consider features that support deeper cleaning, fabric care, and hygiene-focused washing.

     

    Steam™ is designed to introduce steam during selected cycles to help loosen dirt, support detergent effectiveness, and provide additional care for garments that may benefit from a more hygienic finish.

     

    This can be especially useful for households washing baby clothes, bedding, or everyday items that need extra freshness and care.

     

    When comparing washing machines, reviewing Steam™ alongside cycle options, capacity, and fabric-care technologies can help you choose a model that better suits your laundry priorities.

    LG laundry appliances lineup including washing machines and dryers displayed in a minimal interior setting.

    LG laundry appliances lineup including washing machines and dryers displayed in a minimal interior setting.

    Discover LG Steam Appliance / Discover LG Washing Machine

    Discover LG Steam Appliance / Discover LG Washing Machine Learn More

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