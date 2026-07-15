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Microwaves
What Is Easy Clean and How Does It Help with Maintenance?
EasyClean™ is an interior coating technology designed to make microwave and oven cleaning easier while supporting a more clean cooking environment. Instead of relying only on manual scrubbing, EasyClean™ uses a specialised antibacterial coating that helps reduce food residue adhesion and the growth of bacteria. This allows most splatters to be removed with a simple spray of water and a wipe, without the need for harsh chemical cleaners.
This page explains how EasyClean™ works, what makes it different from conventional interior surfaces, and how it supports easier day-to-day maintenance—while not replacing regular cleaning routines.
FAQ
What is EasyClean™?
EasyClean™ is designed to help reduce the effort required to clean the appliance interior by minimising residue buildup and supporting easier wipe-down maintenance after cooking.
How does EasyClean™ support easier maintenance?
EasyClean™ supports easier maintenance by making it simpler to remove common splatters and residue during regular cleaning. In practice, this typically means wiping interior surfaces with a damp cloth and mild soapy water as needed, while avoiding abrasive tools that can damage the finish.
When is EasyClean™ useful?
EasyClean™ is most useful if you cook frequently and want to reduce the time and effort spent on routine interior wipe-downs—especially after foods that tend to splatter, steam, or leave grease.
Does EasyClean™ eliminate the need for cleaning?
No. EasyClean™ is designed to support easier cleaning, but it does not remove the need for regular maintenance. Keeping the appliance clean is still recommended to prevent residue build-up and support long-term use.
What cleaning methods should you avoid, even with EasyClean™?
To help protect the interior finish, avoid harsh abrasive cleaners, metal scrapers, or tools that may scratch surfaces. If your owner’s manual specifies it, do not use steam cleaners. Always follow the cleaning instructions provided for your exact model.
Why should you consider EasyClean™ when buying a microwave or oven?
EasyClean™ can be helpful if you prefer simpler routine maintenance, especially in homes where cooking is frequent.
The feature helps loosen light grease and food residue inside the oven cavity, which can make routine wipe-down cleaning easier after everyday cooking.
However, since EasyClean™ availability and implementation can vary by model and country, confirm the exact features listed for your local product before purchase.