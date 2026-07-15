EasyClean™ is an interior coating technology designed to make microwave and oven cleaning easier while supporting a more clean cooking environment. Instead of relying only on manual scrubbing, EasyClean™ uses a specialised antibacterial coating that helps reduce food residue adhesion and the growth of bacteria. This allows most splatters to be removed with a simple spray of water and a wipe, without the need for harsh chemical cleaners.

This page explains how EasyClean™ works, what makes it different from conventional interior surfaces, and how it supports easier day-to-day maintenance—while not replacing regular cleaning routines.