Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

    Microwaves

    What Is Easy Clean and How Does It Help with Maintenance?

       

    LG microwave with EasyClean coating highlighting easy maintenance and interior cleaning.

    EasyClean™ is an interior coating technology designed to make microwave and oven cleaning easier while supporting a more clean cooking environment. Instead of relying only on manual scrubbing, EasyClean™ uses a specialised antibacterial coating that helps reduce food residue adhesion and the growth of bacteria. This allows most splatters to be removed with a simple spray of water and a wipe, without the need for harsh chemical cleaners.

     

    This page explains how EasyClean™ works, what makes it different from conventional interior surfaces, and how it supports easier day-to-day maintenance—while not replacing regular cleaning routines.

    FAQ

    What is EasyClean™?

    EasyClean™ is designed to help reduce the effort required to clean the appliance interior by minimising residue buildup and supporting easier wipe-down maintenance after cooking.

    How does EasyClean™ support easier maintenance?

    EasyClean™ supports easier maintenance by making it simpler to remove common splatters and residue during regular cleaning. In practice, this typically means wiping interior surfaces with a damp cloth and mild soapy water as needed, while avoiding abrasive tools that can damage the finish.

    When is EasyClean™ useful?

    EasyClean™ is most useful if you cook frequently and want to reduce the time and effort spent on routine interior wipe-downs—especially after foods that tend to splatter, steam, or leave grease.

    Does EasyClean™ eliminate the need for cleaning?

    No. EasyClean™ is designed to support easier cleaning, but it does not remove the need for regular maintenance. Keeping the appliance clean is still recommended to prevent residue build-up and support long-term use.

    What cleaning methods should you avoid, even with EasyClean™?

    To help protect the interior finish, avoid harsh abrasive cleaners, metal scrapers, or tools that may scratch surfaces. If your owner’s manual specifies it, do not use steam cleaners. Always follow the cleaning instructions provided for your exact model.

    Why should you consider EasyClean™ when buying a microwave or oven?

    EasyClean™ can be helpful if you prefer simpler routine maintenance, especially in homes where cooking is frequent.

     

    The feature helps loosen light grease and food residue inside the oven cavity, which can make routine wipe-down cleaning easier after everyday cooking.

     

    However, since EasyClean™ availability and implementation can vary by model and country, confirm the exact features listed for your local product before purchase.

    LG cooking appliances lineup including microwave models displayed on a platform in a minimal interior setting.

    LG cooking appliances lineup including microwave models displayed on a platform in a minimal interior setting.

    Discover LG Easy Clean Model /
    Discover LG Cooking Appliance

    Discover LG Easy Clean Model / <br/>Discover LG Cooking Appliance Learn More

    You may also interested in

    LG microwave lineup including solo, grill and convection models displayed in a modern kitchen setting.
    Microwaves

    Which Microwave Type Is Right for You: Solo, Grill or Convection?

       

    Learn More
    LG microwave connected to LG ThinQ app with smart cooking control in a modern kitchen interior.
    Microwaves

    What Is LG ThinQ™ and How Does It Support Smart Cooking?

       

    Learn More
    LG microwaves lineup displayed on a kitchen countertop in a modern interior setting.
    Microwaves

    What Is a Microwave and How Do You Choose the Right One?

       

    Learn More