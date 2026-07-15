What Is LG ThinQ™ and How Does It Support Smart Cooking?

LG ThinQ™ is LG’s smart connectivity platform that links compatible home appliances to a single mobile app, allowing users to monitor, manage, and interact with their appliances remotely.

For cooking appliances such as dishwashers, ovens, and microwaves, LG ThinQ™ focuses on helping users stay informed, personalise settings, and manage appliance care more easily.

Through the app, users can check appliance status, track remaining time, receive alerts when a cycle ends, and access usage-related insights. LG ThinQ™ also supports maintenance awareness by providing cleaning notifications and diagnostic information, helping users manage everyday care more confidently.

This page explains what LG ThinQ™ is, how it works with cooking appliances, and when it may be useful depending on how you cook, clean, and manage your kitchen.