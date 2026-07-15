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Microwaves
What Is LG ThinQ™ and How Does It Support Smart Cooking?
LG ThinQ™ is LG’s smart connectivity platform that links compatible home appliances to a single mobile app, allowing users to monitor, manage, and interact with their appliances remotely.
For cooking appliances such as dishwashers, ovens, and microwaves, LG ThinQ™ focuses on helping users stay informed, personalise settings, and manage appliance care more easily.
Through the app, users can check appliance status, track remaining time, receive alerts when a cycle ends, and access usage-related insights. LG ThinQ™ also supports maintenance awareness by providing cleaning notifications and diagnostic information, helping users manage everyday care more confidently.
This page explains what LG ThinQ™ is, how it works with cooking appliances, and when it may be useful depending on how you cook, clean, and manage your kitchen.
FAQ
What is LG ThinQ™?
LG ThinQ™ is a smart platform that connects compatible LG appliances to a mobile app, allowing users to monitor appliance status, manage settings, and receive notifications remotely.
How does LG ThinQ™ work with cooking appliances?
With supported models, LG ThinQ™ enables you to check appliance status, view remaining cooking time, receive alerts, and adjust certain settings through the app.
When is LG ThinQ™ useful in everyday cooking?
LG ThinQ™ can be useful if you want to stay informed about cooking progress, receive notifications when a cycle ends, or manage settings without being physically near the appliance.
Can LG ThinQ™ help with maintenance and care?
LG ThinQ™ can provide alerts related to cleaning cycles and maintenance reminders, helping users stay aware of routine care needs.
WAre LG ThinQ™ features the same for all products and countries?
No. LG ThinQ™ features may vary depending on the appliance model and country. Available functions should be confirmed locally.
Is LG ThinQ™ worth considering when buying a cooking appliance?
LG ThinQ™ may be worth considering if app-based monitoring, notifications, and maintenance awareness align with how you prefer to manage your kitchen appliances.