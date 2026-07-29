Which Microwave Type Is Right for You: Solo, Grill or Convection?

Choosing the right LG microwave type depends on how you cook and the results you expect. While all microwave models are designed for convenience and speed, Solo, Grill, and Convection microwaves use different heating technologies and produce different texture outcomes.

Solo microwaves use magnetron-generated microwave energy to heat food quickly by vibrating water molecules inside the food. Grill microwaves add a heating coil to brown and lightly crisp the surface. Convection microwaves combine microwave energy with a fan-assisted heating system and heating elements, allowing baking, roasting, and browning similar to an oven.

Understanding these differences can help you choose a microwave that matches your cooking habits, kitchen space, and desired versatility.