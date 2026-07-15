What Can I Do with LG ThinQ™ on a Robot Vacuum Cleaner?

LG ThinQ™ brings smart connectivity to robot vacuum cleaners, allowing you to monitor, control, and customise cleaning from your smartphone. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can start or stop cleaning remotely, review cleaning history, and set specific zones or restricted areas based on your home layout.

ThinQ™ is designed to support more precise, convenient, and informed cleaning—especially for households that want greater control over automated floor care, even when away from home.