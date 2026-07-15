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    Vacuum Cleaners

    What Can I Do with LG ThinQ™ on a Robot Vacuum Cleaner?

       

    LG robot vacuum cleaner connected to LG ThinQ app for smart control in a modern home interior.

    LG ThinQ™ brings smart connectivity to robot vacuum cleaners, allowing you to monitor, control, and customise cleaning from your smartphone. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can start or stop cleaning remotely, review cleaning history, and set specific zones or restricted areas based on your home layout.

     

    ThinQ™ is designed to support more precise, convenient, and informed cleaning—especially for households that want greater control over automated floor care, even when away from home.

    FAQ

    What is LG ThinQ™ for robot vacuum cleaners?

    LG ThinQ™ for robot vacuum cleaners is a smart connectivity platform that allows users to control and monitor compatible robot vacuums through a smartphone app .It provides access to remote operation, cleaning history, and zone-based cleaning features, giving users more visibility and control over automated cleaning.

    How do I connect my robot vacuum cleaner to the LG ThinQ™ app?

    The LG ThinQ™ app is available on compatible Android and iOS smartphones. Once installed, users can connect their robot vacuum cleaner via home Wi-Fi by registering the product in the app. Available features may vary depending on model and region.

    What can I control remotely with LG ThinQ™ on a robot vacuum?

    With LG ThinQ™, users can start or stop cleaning remotely, monitor cleaning progress, and review past cleaning records. Depending on the model, the app may also allow scheduling, status notifications, and other routine control functions.

    What is LG ThinQ™ My Zone and how does it work?

    LG ThinQ™ My Zone allows users to designate specific areas for focused cleaning or set restricted zones where the robot should not enter. This feature helps customise cleaning based on room layout, furniture placement, or daily routines.

    Does LG ThinQ™ improve cleaning accuracy and reliability?

    LG ThinQ™ supports more accurate and predictable cleaning by allowing users to define zones, review cleaning history, and monitor operation remotely. While it does not change the physical cleaning mechanism, it can improve usability, planning, and control over automated cleaning routines.

    Is LG ThinQ™ worth using with a robot vacuum cleaner?

    LG ThinQ™ is worth using if you want greater control, visibility, and flexibility over automated cleaning. It is especially useful for users who are often away from home, have complex layouts, or want to manage cleaning zones more precisely.

    LG vacuum cleaner lineup including handstick and all-in-one tower models displayed in a modern interior setting.

    LG vacuum cleaner lineup including handstick and all-in-one tower models displayed in a modern interior setting.

    Discover LG ThinQ Model /
    Discover LG Vacuum Clearner

    Discover LG ThinQ Model / <br/>Discover LG Vacuum Clearner Learn More

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