What is a robot vacuum cleaner?

A robot vacuum cleaner is an automated cleaning appliance designed to clean floors independently with minimal user intervention. Using sensors, mapping technology, and programmed cleaning modes, it navigates your home to remove dust, debris, and everyday dirt from hard floors and carpets.

Robot vacuum cleaners are well suited for routine floor maintenance, especially in busy households or homes with pets. With features such as scheduled cleaning, obstacle detection, and automatic return to the charging station, they help maintain a consistently clean living space with less manual effort.