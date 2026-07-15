What Is Suction Power in a Vacuum Cleaner and Why Does It Matter?

A vacuum cleaner’s suction power plays a key role in how effectively it removes dust, debris, and fine particles from different floor types.

Suction power is influenced by a combination of vacuum pressure and airflow, and actual performance may vary depending on the product configuration, cleaning mode, and testing standards used in each country or region.

Higher suction power can help lift embedded dust from carpets, pick up heavier debris, and support efficient cleaning with fewer passes, even in a lightweight handstick vacuum design.