HEAT PUMPS SUDDENLY ‘HOT’ – COURTESY OF PRIME MINISTERS STATEMENT…

LG has welcomed the news from the Prime Minister recently as he outlined his 10-point plan for a Green Industrial Revolution for 250,000 jobs. This included a target to deploy 600,000 heat pumps per year by 2028, a one-year extension to the Green Homes Grant and that new build housing will ban gas boilers by 2023, bringing it forward from 2025.



LG’s Heating Manager for the UK and Ireland is Andy Hooper: “This sets out a clear roadmap for the heating market over the coming years and enables manufacturers like LG to invest in greater training capacity through its academies and more people to support the sales of our extensive heat pump product range. What we need now is for heating installers to align to these changes and contact companies like LG to understand this technology better and embrace the change in what they do, day to day.



“The PM pledged to install 600,000 heat pumps every year by 2028. Make no mistake, this is a massive win for installers and manufacturers alike, but it’s an ambitious plan that has to be approached carefully.”



Alongside the heat pumps pledge was a more general statement to make our ‘homes, schools and hospitals greener, warmer and more energy efficient’. One of the big talking points is the promise of some 250,000 jobs across everything from nuclear to wind to carbon capture. The PM’s pledge of 600,000 heat pumps by 2028 is ambitious and, to quote renewable industry expert, Tim Pollard “will require a very substantial training programme for installers and a massive commitment by the entire industry.



LG has already stepped up its efforts to get more and more installers trained and ready to begin the heat pump revolution. Training takes place at its two training centres – at its head office in Weybridge and at GREenergy training centre in Chesterfield close to the M1.



“We’re delighted at the level of interest in the Therma V range we have available here in the UK,” says Andy. “In particular we have seen huge interest in the Therma V R32 Monobloc unit which requires no F-Gas expertise at the installation stage. It’s a very simple alternative to a boiler driven heating and hot water option and is the simplest installation for traditional installers to get to grips with. The monobloc connects to the wet central heating system in the same way as a gas boiler - no new tools will be required. It’s an ideal entry point for installers to add heat pumps to their existing portfolio of heating options for their customers. The Heat Pump Association’s document highlights the steadily increasing number of installers we will need in the UK between now and 2050 and that figure rises from just over 1,000 in 2020 up to more than 40,000 by 2050. In reality that means that only 48% of the UK’s current Gas Safe registered heating engineers would need upskilling. It’s a staggering figure but represents the number needed to cope with the anticipated workload as the years go by and the recognition that heat pumps are the only sensible way forward as we head for de-carbonisation by 2050.”



The LG Therma V series of air to water heat pumps comprises a full suite of options – monobloc, splits, and high temperature options.



Heating engineers new to heat pump installation will need to correctly size heat pump units to a property and many manufacturers including LG have selection software for this. UK heating engineers are extremely important to the decarbonisation of domestic heating and LG will continue to provide free of charge training on the Therma V Heat Pump to ensure that facilities are there to help increase the numbers of competent heat pump installers. Attending a BPEC renewable course is always advisable and will enable the full range of heat pumps to be available to heating engineers.



For more information on the LG Therma V head for www.lg.com/uk/heating-awhp.