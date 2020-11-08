We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Types of air to water heat pumps
8/11/2020
-
The LG Therma V line up of Air to Water Heat Pump (AWHP) systems – monoblocs or splits - presents a variety of energy-saving options for a home’s heating and hot water system. By replacing a traditional gas, oil, or solid fuel system, an AWHP can significantly reduce carbon emissions and energy usage. The device’s absorption of natural energy from external air makes it consume less energy than conventional heating systems. The LG Therma V split has 100% capacity at temperatures as low as -7°C.
-
The new LG R32 Monobloc range.
-
This unit has already had a massive impact on the residential heat pump market. The Monobloc is an all-in-one, compact unit, meeting permitted planning permission guidelines, has a low GWP and an energy rating label of A+++. The units incorporate a the LG ‘R1’ revolutionary Scroll Type Compressor.
Positioned neatly on the property wall connecting directly into the wet central heating system and hot water cylinder if DHW is required.
-
Split type heat pumps
-
As the name suggests, a split type systems consist of two units – an outdoor unit connecting to an indoor unit. The advantages over the Monobloc, is the outdoor unit can be up to 50m away from the indoor unit. As the unit does not combust any fuels it does not require a chimney or flue and does not need to be against an outside wall. The indoor unit can be placed in a cupboard, garage or loft.
There are two types of split systems. The low temperature unit, reaching (leaving water temperature) LWT of up to 65oC and a high temperature unit, reaching LWT of up to 80oC.
The type of system depends on your home requirements and your contractor will suggest the type and size you will need.
The Therma V R32 monobloc and split series also incorporate LG’s Black Fin epoxy resin coating on its heat exchangers, designed to perform well in corrosive environments such as in seaside towns where salt in the air can be damaging - giving longer lifespan and lower operational costs for the units.
LG equipment has always benefitted from exceptional controllers. The range comes complete with a 4.3” coloured LCD display intuitive controller which is perfect for installers and end users alike.
It is your responsibility as the home owner o ensure anyone who installs or maintains your heat pump system is suitably qualified to do so. Find our heating distributors online www.lg.com/uk/business/find-the-dealer
-
