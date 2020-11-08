Types of air to water heat pumps

As the name suggests, a split type systems consist of two units – an outdoor unit connecting to an indoor unit. The advantages over the Monobloc, is the outdoor unit can be up to 50m away from the indoor unit. As the unit does not combust any fuels it does not require a chimney or flue and does not need to be against an outside wall. The indoor unit can be placed in a cupboard, garage or loft.



There are two types of split systems. The low temperature unit, reaching (leaving water temperature) LWT of up to 65oC and a high temperature unit, reaching LWT of up to 80oC.



The type of system depends on your home requirements and your contractor will suggest the type and size you will need.



The Therma V R32 monobloc and split series also incorporate LG’s Black Fin epoxy resin coating on its heat exchangers, designed to perform well in corrosive environments such as in seaside towns where salt in the air can be damaging - giving longer lifespan and lower operational costs for the units.



LG equipment has always benefitted from exceptional controllers. The range comes complete with a 4.3” coloured LCD display intuitive controller which is perfect for installers and end users alike.



It is your responsibility as the home owner o ensure anyone who installs or maintains your heat pump system is suitably qualified to do so. Find our heating distributors online www.lg.com/uk/business/find-the-dealer