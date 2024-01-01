Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Portable DVD Player with 7" Wide Screen

Specs

Reviews

Support

Portable DVD Player with 7" Wide Screen

DP650

Portable DVD Player with 7" Wide Screen

Print

All Spec

PICTURE & SOUND

  • Video DAC

    4 DAC 12 bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz / 50Hz

  • DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • Speaker

    Yes

PLAYABLE FORMAT

  • DVD (PAL / NTSC)

    Yes/Yes

  • DVD+RW/+R

    Yes

  • DVD-R/DVD+R (8.5GB Double Layer)

    Yes/Yes

  • DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

CASE BODY

  • TFT LCD Type

    7" Wide - Folder type

  • LCD Resolution

    480 x 234 - WQVGA

CASE TOP

  • AV In/Out

    AV Out (only)

  • Enter

    Yes

  • Direction cursor (Up,Down,Left,Right)

    Yes

  • Menu

    Yes

  • Display

    Yes

  • Play / Pause

    Yes

  • Stop

    Yes

  • Forward Skip/Search

    Yes

  • Reverse Skip/Search

    Yes

  • Color/Bright

    Yes

  • Setup

    Yes

  • Title

    Yes

  • Return

    Yes

  • Open

    Yes

SIDE PANEL

  • Volume Control

    Yes

  • Earphone Jack

    1 Sets

  • Power

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • AV In/Out Jack

    AV Out (only)

  • DC In 9.5V

    Yes

POWER

  • AC Adaptor Terminal

    MPA-630

  • Power Consumption

    12W With Battery

  • Battery Time

    up to 3hrs

  • Battery Type

    Built-in Type

ACCESSSORIES

  • AV RCA Cable

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor & Power Cord

    Yes

  • Automotive Adaptor

    Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 