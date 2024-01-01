We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Portable DVD Player with 7" Wide Screen
All Spec
PICTURE & SOUND
-
Video DAC
4 DAC 12 bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz / 50Hz
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Speaker
Yes
PLAYABLE FORMAT
-
DVD (PAL / NTSC)
Yes/Yes
-
DVD+RW/+R
Yes
-
DVD-R/DVD+R (8.5GB Double Layer)
Yes/Yes
-
DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
CASE BODY
-
TFT LCD Type
7" Wide - Folder type
-
LCD Resolution
480 x 234 - WQVGA
CASE TOP
-
AV In/Out
AV Out (only)
-
Enter
Yes
-
Direction cursor (Up,Down,Left,Right)
Yes
-
Menu
Yes
-
Display
Yes
-
Play / Pause
Yes
-
Stop
Yes
-
Forward Skip/Search
Yes
-
Reverse Skip/Search
Yes
-
Color/Bright
Yes
-
Setup
Yes
-
Title
Yes
-
Return
Yes
-
Open
Yes
SIDE PANEL
-
Volume Control
Yes
-
Earphone Jack
1 Sets
-
Power
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
AV In/Out Jack
AV Out (only)
-
DC In 9.5V
Yes
POWER
-
AC Adaptor Terminal
MPA-630
-
Power Consumption
12W With Battery
-
Battery Time
up to 3hrs
-
Battery Type
Built-in Type
ACCESSSORIES
-
AV RCA Cable
Yes
-
AC Adaptor & Power Cord
Yes
-
Automotive Adaptor
Yes
