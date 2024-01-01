We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray Player and Freeview HD PVR
All Spec
PICTURE & SOUND
-
Video DAC
162MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz / 50Hz
-
xvYCC
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video Format
MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, MKV, AVCHD
-
Audio Format (Bitstream)
LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2(PCM only), MP3(PCM only), WMA(PCM only)
-
Audio Format (Decoding)
LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus(7.1ch), Dolby TrueHD(7.1ch), DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC
PLAYABLE FORMAT
-
3D BD
Yes
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV)
-
BD-RE
Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
DTS CD
Yes
RECORDING CONVENIENCE
-
EPG
Yes
-
Time-Shift
Yes - Internal HDD Only Power ON : Auto recording start(Max. 1hr 30min.)
-
Simultaneous 2CH Recording and Play of Disc or Rec. file
2CH
FRONT PANEL
-
Power LED
Yes
-
Display
FLD
-
USB
Yes
-
Button
Power On/Off, Open/Close, Play/Pause, Stop, REC, Channel Up/Down
REAR PANEL
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Scart
Yes (Composite/RGB Switchable)
-
Terrestrial RF Input/ Output
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
Yes
-
Audio Out - Audio L/R
Yes
-
Audio Out - Coaxial
Yes
-
Ethernet
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption
45W
-
Power-Off Consumption
Under 0.1W
ACCESSSORIES
-
DLNA Installation disc
Yes
-
RCU / Battery
Yes
-
RF Cable
Yes
