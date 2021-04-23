Is an air-to-water heat pump right for your home?

QUOTE FROM CUSTOMER:

“We want to do our bit when it comes to the environment and we were impressed by the performance data for the Therma V. We love the fact that we don’t have to have tankers forcing their way up our drive on a regular basis to fill the oil tank and we like to know that the impact of this system on the environment is negligible.” “We were impressed that we could sign up for the Renewable Heating Incentive payments as well of course. We get four quarterly payments every year for seven years – around £1300 a year – so over the seven years we shall almost pay for the complete installation, and with the significant savings on fuel payments we’re anticipating, compared to the fluctuating oil costs we have had for the past six years, we should literally be ‘quids in’ over that period of time!”and it will save you money.