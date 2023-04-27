5. Considering the trends in each country and industry along with the fact that F-gas regulations have yet to be approved by European Parliament, how much longer do you think the use of R32 with be maintained?

I don’t have a crystal ball to predict what will finally be decided concerning the F-gas phase-out plan.

I guess it will be somewhere between the current plan (2025 for monoblocs) and the latest proposals to delay to 2030. So maybe 2027.

In my opinion, we should continue with our current product roadmap. We will have the opportunity to run the R32 and R290 lines parallel and maybe position the R290 over the R32 for the time being due to the strong and differentiating USP. An R290 unit will have to match the R32 price point and, in the mid-term, be even cheaper to put on the market. But, ultimately, the marketing benefit of R290 over R32 is not in the gas itself but in the perceived benefits and USPs for a user.