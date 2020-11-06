LG Connections webinars will be offered each Wednesday and include a 30-minute presentation followed by 15 minutes of Q&A. LG partners will receive an email inviting them to the webinars that will include a link and password granting them access. In addition to the last topic ‘Why VRF?’, future topics include ‘Maximize Interior Comfort: Combine the Power of VRF and Air Handling Units’ and ‘VRF Performance, Comfort and Control Strategies’, with more to come in the future.





We offer this LG Connections Virtual Speakers Series webinars to continue our dedication to providing our partners with the most relevant information to the industry while offering additional support through the difficult times many of us are experiencing. If you want to know whether LG subsidiary in your region is planning on holding webinars like this, please contact your local LG office for further information. You can also follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for updates on upcoming topics. We hope you stay safe, healthy, and are able to make the most of this resource we will continue to provide into the future.