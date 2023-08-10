About Cookies on This Site

65" OLED Hotel TV

Specs

Support

Resource

65" OLED Hotel TV

65ET961H0ZA

65" OLED Hotel TV

(2)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Inch

65

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness (cd/m²)

500

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

VIDEO

HDR (10 Pro / HLG / Dolby Vision)

• / • / •

AUDIO

Audio Output

20W + 20W

Speaker System

2.2 ch

DOLBY ATMOS

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Hospitality Solution

Pro:Centric Smart (Data Streaming (IP & RF), HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) Service Carousel (TLL/XML) (GEM / HTML5), IP Return path, Multicast / Unicast ready)), Pro:Centric Direct 3.0, Pro:Centric V(Pro:Centric Application (PCA3.8)), Pro:Cenric Server(PCS400R, PCS200S), Quick Menu 3.0, Pro:Idiom (S/W Type), Pro:Idiom Media

FEATURES

Hospitality

Hotel Mode (Installer Menu), Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video, Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω), Instant ON, V-Lan Tag, RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

HDMI In 3 (2.0), USB (2.0), CI Slot

Set Rear

USB (2.0), Headphone Out, RF In 2, AV In (Phone Jack Type), Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video (Phone Jack Type)), Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical), RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin (Control & Service)), RJ45 (Usage Purpose 2 (Ethernet, Aux)), External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

Vesa

300 x 200

W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

1,449 x 862 x 251 / 33.9

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

1,449 x 830 x 46.9 / 25.2

W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

1,677 x 950 x 207 / 41.2

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Typ.)

TBD

Stand-by

0.3W

GENERAL

Region

Europe

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(65ET961H0ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.