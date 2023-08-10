We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" UHD Commercial TV
All Spec
-
Backlight Type
-
LED (Edge)
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
-
400
-
Viewing Angle Degree
-
178 x 178
-
Analog
-
• (PAL/SECAM)
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C (Varied by countries)
-
XD Engine
-
•
-
Aspect Ratio
-
• 6 modes (TBD)
(16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
-
• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
• 6 modes (India, Australia, Newzeland, Srilanka) (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
-
• (Clear VoiceⅢ)
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct), Quick Menu 2.0
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
-
•
-
RF
-
• (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (SDK)
-
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application
-
PCA 3.8 (TBD)
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, V-Lan Tag, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Teletext / Auto Teletext (Australia 16:9 only), Conformal Coating
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
RF In, AV In, Component In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI / HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface (RJ12), External Speaker Out
-
Vesa
-
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / weight (with stand)
-
1,237 x 774 x 303 / 19.4kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
1,237 x 721 x 36.6 / 16.1kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
-
1,360 x 860 x 190 / 24.1kg
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz
-
Max
-
167
-
Typical
-
142
-
Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)
-
96 / 69 / 42
-
Stand-by
-
0.5W↓
-
Region
-
ASIA
