15" Intuitive Multi-touch Display
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
15.6"
-
Backlight Type
-
LED (Direct)
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Set, Typ, cd/m²)
-
250
-
Analog
-
Yes (PAL/SECAM)
-
Digital
-
Yes
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full Wide, 4:3,Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
Audio Output
-
1W + 1W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0ch
-
Sound Mode
-
Yes 7 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
-
Yes (Clear Voice III)
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
-
Yes
-
RF
-
Yes (1 Tuner)
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
-
Yes
-
DRM
-
Pro:Idiom
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode/PDM/Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, Instant ON, Full Touch Screen (P-Cap), Auto Off/Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Healthcare Headphone Mode, Protection Cover (Glass), Plastic housing with Antibacterial Properties
-
Set Side
-
CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
RF In (2), HDMI/HDCP Input, USB, RS-232C (phone), Headphone Out, RJ45 (Enthernet), Debug (Phone Jack Type), Adapter Jack
-
Vesa
-
75 x 75
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
-
391.4 x 278.6 x 46.1 / 2.7 kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
-
470 x 356 x 201 / 3.6 kg (without stand)
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Typical
-
TBD
-
Stand-by
-
0.3W↓
-
Region
-
Global
