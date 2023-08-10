About Cookies on This Site

15LU766A

15" Intuitive Multi-touch Display

PANEL

Screen Size

15.6"

Backlight Type

LED (Direct)

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (Set, Typ, cd/m²)

250

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog

Yes (PAL/SECAM)

Digital

Yes

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

Aspect Ratio

Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full Wide, 4:3,Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

AUDIO

Audio Output

1W + 1W

Speaker System

2.0ch

Sound Mode

Yes 7 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

Clear Voice

Yes (Clear Voice III)

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Solution Type

Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)

Data Streaming (IP & RF)

Yes

RF

Yes (1 Tuner)

HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

Yes

Pro:Centric Application (version)

Yes

DRM

Pro:Idiom

FEATURE

Hospitality

Hotel Mode/PDM/Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, Instant ON, Full Touch Screen (P-Cap), Auto Off/Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Healthcare Headphone Mode, Protection Cover (Glass), Plastic housing with Antibacterial Properties

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side

CI Slot

Set Rear

RF In (2), HDMI/HDCP Input, USB, RS-232C (phone), Headphone Out, RJ45 (Enthernet), Debug (Phone Jack Type), Adapter Jack

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

Vesa

75 x 75

W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

391.4 x 278.6 x 46.1 / 2.7 kg

W x H x D / weight (Packing)

470 x 356 x 201 / 3.6 kg (without stand)

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

Voltage, Hz

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Typical

TBD

Stand-by

0.3W↓

GENERAL

Region

Global

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Dismantling information(15LU766A-ZA)
EU Energy label 2019(15LU766A-ZA)
UK Energy label 2019(15LU766A-ZA)
Product information sheet (15LU766A-ZA)
WEB INFO(15LU766A-ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

9460_UK_Arm_TV_Spec_Sheet_LU766A.PDF
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.