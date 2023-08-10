We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Outdoor Display
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
49"
-
Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD), M+ (WRGB)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
-
3000
-
Input
-
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio In, USB 3.0
-
Output
-
DP, External Speaker Out
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in
-
Front glass
-
6.8 mm (AR, Tempered & Laminated Glass)
-
Bezel Width
-
103.0 mm (T), 262.0 mm (B), 46.5 mm (L/R)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
701 x 1,445 x 180.9 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
58.6 kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
745 x 1,980x 321 mm (TBD)
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
100 kg(TBD)
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
863 x 1,624 x 333 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
73.4 kg
-
Operation Temperature
-
-30°C to 50 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
5 % to 100 %
-
Dust / Water Proofing
-
IP56
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ./Max
-
270 W / 400 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
145 W
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB
-
EMC
-
FCC Class “A” / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (EU Only) / No
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Link
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller, Manual (EIG, ESG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB Cable, HDMI Cable
-
Optional
-
Enclosure Stand (ST-491X, ST-493X), Circuit Breaker & Surge Suppressor (KT-PS)
