About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Outdoor Display

Specs

Support

Resource

Outdoor Display

49XEB3E-B

Outdoor Display

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD), M+ (WRGB)

Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)

3000

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio In, USB 3.0

Output

DP, External Speaker Out

External Control

RS232C in/out, RJ45 in

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Front glass

6.8 mm (AR, Tempered & Laminated Glass)

Bezel Width

103.0 mm (T), 262.0 mm (B), 46.5 mm (L/R)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

701 x 1,445 x 180.9 mm

Weight (Head)

58.6 kg

Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

745 x 1,980x 321 mm (TBD)

Weight (Head+Stand)

100 kg(TBD)

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)

863 x 1,624 x 333 mm

Packed Weight

73.4 kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

-30°C to 50 °C

Operation Humidity

5 % to 100 %

Dust / Water Proofing

IP56

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ./Max

270 W / 400 W

Smart Energy Saving

145 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB

EMC

FCC Class “A” / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Link

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Manual (EIG, ESG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB Cable, HDMI Cable

Optional

Enclosure Stand (ST-491X, ST-493X), Circuit Breaker & Surge Suppressor (KT-PS)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(49XEB3E-B)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(49XEB3E-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(49XEB3E-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49XEB3E-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.