55" High-Brightness Premium Display
All Spec
-
Screen size (inches)
-
55
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
700
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,300:1, 500,000:1 (DCR)
-
Response Time (ms)
-
12
-
Viewing Angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard Coating(3H), ARC film
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
1.06 Billion
-
Max Input Resolution
-
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz(RGB,HDMI/DVI-D,DP)
-
Recommended Resolution
-
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz(RGB,HDMI/DVI-D,DP)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
30 ~ 83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D/DP)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
56Hz ~ 75Hz (RGB), 56Hz~60Hz (HDMI/DVI-D/DP)
-
Pixel Frequency
-
148.5 MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI-D,DP)
-
Sync Compatability
-
Separate / Composite / Digital
-
Video Input
-
RGB, HDMI, DVI, DP
-
Picture Mode
-
Vivid / Standard / Cinema / Sports / Game
-
Colour temperature
-
Warm / Medium / Cool
-
Digital
-
HDMI(1), DVI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
-
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
-
RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component(3.5Φ 1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
-
Yes(1)
-
HDTV Formats
-
Component : 720p, 1080i , 1080p, HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Digital
-
DVI-D(1)
-
Analog
-
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
-
External Speaker
-
External Control
-
RS232C(1), IR(1)
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard , Music, Cinema , Sports , Game
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Tile Mode
-
Up to 5 x 5
-
Natural Mode @Tile Mode
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
AV, Component, RGB, Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Position/Size
-
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
-
Yes
-
ISM Method
-
Normal/White wash/Orbiter/Inversion
-
Advanced
-
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level
-
Time
-
Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Input Label
-
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
USB playback
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
-
VESA Mounting
-
400 x 400
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60HZ
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption
-
Typ.:130W, Smart Energy Saving:90W, DPM:0.7W, Power off:0.5W
-
Monitor
-
124.2cm x 71.3cm x 3.1cm
-
Monitor with Optional Stand
-
124.2cm x 79.1cm x 29.6cm
-
Monitor with Optional Stand & Speaker Dimensions
-
124.2cm x 79.1cm x 29.6cm
-
Monitor
-
23.5kg
-
(Head+Stand)
-
24.9kg
-
(Head & Stand & Speaker)
-
25.7kg
-
