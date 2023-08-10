We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
84" Ultra HD Large Multi-Touch Display
All Spec
-
Screen size (inches)
-
84
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness (cd/m2)
-
350 cd/m2 Typ. (300 cd/m2 with Protection Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,400:1, 500,000:1(DCR)
-
Response Time (ms)
-
5
-
Viewing Angle (°)
-
178 x 178
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
1.06 Billion
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-glare Haze 10%
-
Max Input Resolution
-
1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI-D), 3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI_1, Display Port), 3840 x 2160@60Hz(HDMI_2), * HDMI1 : HDCP2.2 support, HDMI2, DP : HDCP1.4 support
-
Recommended Resolution
-
1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI-D), 1920 x 1080@60Hz (HDMI_1, Display Port), 3840 x 2160@60Hz(HDMI_2), * HDMI1 : HDCP2.2 support, HDMI2, DP : HDCP1.4 support
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
30 ~ 83kHz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)
-
Pixel Frequency
-
148.5MHz (DVI-D, Display Port), 297MHz (HDMI)
-
Sync Compatability
-
Digital
-
Video Input
-
HDMI1, HDMI2, DisplayPort, DVI/Supersign, Component
-
Picture Mode
-
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Touch, Expert1/2
-
Colour temperature
-
Warm / Medium / Cool
-
Digital
-
HDMI(2), DVI-D(1), DP(1)
-
Analog
-
ComponentAV (1)
-
Audio
-
YES(1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C, RJ45, IR/Light sensor, Pentray Control
-
USB
-
USB 3.0 x1, USB 2.0 x 2
-
HDTV Formats
-
HDMI, Display Port : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p (HDMI_1 : Up to 60Hz, Other : Up to 30Hz) DVI-D : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Audio
-
Yes(1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C(1)
-
Externel Speaker Out
-
Yes
-
Audio Power
-
20W(10W x 2) for External Speaker
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
HDMI1, HDMI2, DisplayPort, DVI/Supersign, Component
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Advanced
-
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Super Resolution, Gamma, Noise Reduction, MPEG Noise Reduction, Black Level, Real Cinema, TruMotion
-
Time
-
Clock, On/Off Time, Power on Delay, No Signal Power Off, Auto Power Off, DPM
-
Input Label
-
Yes(PC/DTV/etc.)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
Internal Memory
-
8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
Energy Saving Mode
-
Yes (Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Dongle ready
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
VESA Mounting
-
600 x 400
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V, 50/60HZ
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption
-
Typ.:400, Smart Energy Saving: 30% ±5%, DPM:3W, Power off:1W
-
Monitor
-
195.1cm x 113.7cm x 11.2cm
-
Monitor
-
104Kg
-
Slot PC compatible (optional)
-
Yes (MP500, MP700)
-
Supersign Compatibility
-
SuperSign-c, Touch Screen Writing S/W
-
