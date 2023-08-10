About Cookies on This Site

88BH7F-B

Ultra Stretch Signage

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

88"

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

32:9

Native Resolution

3,840 x 1,080 (UHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

700

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1 (Typ)

Dynamic CR

500,000:1 (Typ)

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment

AGLR (Haze 3%)

Lifetime

50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours

24Hrs / 7Days

Orientation

Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

4.4 mm (L/R), 5.9 mm (T/B)

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

2,158.3 x 611.2 x 84.8 mm

Weight (Head)

33.9 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

2,274 x 717 x 212 mm

Packed Weight

51.7 kg (Pallet included)

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature Range

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity Range

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

450 W / 530 W

Smart Energy Saving

210 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/ Control+

Signage365Care

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, DP (2.6M), RS-232C Cable (3M), IR/Light Sensor Receiver, Manual

Optional

KT-OPSF(OPS Kit)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(88BH7F-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(88BH7F-BJ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(88BH7F-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(88BH7F-BJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (88BH7F-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (88BH7F-BJ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(88BH7F-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
88BH7F_Datasheet(low)_LG_Ultra_Stretch_Signage.pdf
Download

