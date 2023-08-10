About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
SE3KD Series

Specs

Support

Resource

SE3KD Series

55SE3KD

SE3KD Series

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness

350

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(2), DVI-D, RGB, Audio

Output

Audio

External Control

RS232C in/out, RJ in, IR Receiver, USB

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

11.9mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1238mm x 714.9mm x 54mm(38.6mm:Thinnest Part)

Weight (Head)

17.5kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

70 W

Smart Energy Saving

55 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

NA / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

No

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign W

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

Optional

Stand(ST-492T), Media player, Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(55SE3KD-B)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(55SE3KD-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55SE3KD-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.