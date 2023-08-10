About Cookies on This Site

55" 500 nits UHD Signage
55" 500 nits UHD Signage

Product Information Sheet
55UH5E-B

55" 500 nits UHD Signage

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD, RGB)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

500

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)

Output

DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable), External Speaker

External Control

RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

12.1 mm (T), 12.6 mm (R/L), 15.7 mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,239.8 x 725.2 x 38.6 mm

Weight (Head)

16.6 kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,330 x 807 x 170 mm

Packed Weight

21.1 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

115 W / 165 W

Smart Energy Saving

81 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Speaker (SP-5200), Stand (ST-201T),Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55UH5E-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55UH5E-BJ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55UH5E-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55UH5E-BJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55UH5E-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55UH5E-BJ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55UH5E-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.