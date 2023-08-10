About Cookies on This Site

65UH5E-B

65" 500 nits 60 Hz UHD Signage

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

65"

Penel Technology

IPS

Backlight Type

Edge

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD, RGB)

Pixels(HxVx3)

24,883,200

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

500nit(typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Colour gamut

68%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Colour Depth

1.07 Billion

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

Life Time(Typ.)

50,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24Hrs

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDM1(3), HDCP2.2, DP1,HDCP2.2, DVI-D1

Adudio In

1

Output

DPOut (1), SST input HDMI 1/2/3/DVI/DP/OPS, Audio Out (1)Off/Fixed/Variable

External Control

RS232C IN 1, RJ45(LAN)1, IR in1

Externel Speaker Out

O(1, L/R), 6Ω

USB

O(2), USB2.0

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Black

Bezel Width

12.1 mm (T), 12.6 mm (R/L), 15.7 mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,458.6 x 848.9 x 40.1 mm

Weight (Head)

26 kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

27.4 kg

Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

1458.6mm x 915.8 mm x 313.9mm

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,561 x 971 x 190 mm

Weight (Head +Stand & Speaker)

28.1 kg

Packed Weight

32.5 kg

Handle

No

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

KEY FEATURE

Internal Memory

8GB(System 4GB + Available 3.6GB)

Wi-Fi

Built-in

Sensor

Temperature Sensor x 1, Auto Brightness Sensor,Current Sensor

Local Key Operation

Yes

webOS ver.

webOS 4.0

Embedded CMS

USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager

Image Customization

Booting Logo, No Signal

Content Sync.

RS-232C, Local Network

Multi-screen

PIP, PBP(4)

Screen Share

Yes

Video Tag

2

Play via URL

Yes

OSD Rotation

Yes

Lock Mode

O(Home Dashboar, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key, WiFi, SoftAP, Screen Share)

Content Rotation

Yes

Gapless Palyback

Yes

Tile Mode

Yes(Max. 15x15)

Setting Data Cloning

O (RS-232C, Network, USB)

Firmware Update by Network

Yes

SNMP

Ver. 1.4

ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)

Yes

Auto Set ID

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

Control Manager

Yes

3rd Party Control Compatibility

Yes

Power Mgmt.

DPM, On/Off Schedule, Holiday Schedule, Power on Status (Standby, PWR, LST), Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Power on Delay

Beacon

Yes

Fail over

Yes

Daylight Saving Time

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

SI Server Setting

Yes

webRTC

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Switch

No

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ

140

Max

200

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

478

Smart Energy Saving

98 W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5 W

SOUND

Speaker

No

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

ePEAT(US only)

NA

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign

CMS, Control (control/control+), White Balance(Sensor Only)

Signage 365 Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Dannish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

Manual

English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Speaker(SP-5200), Stand(ST-651T),Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

