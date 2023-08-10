We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" 500 nits 60 Hz UHD Signage
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
65"
-
Penel Technology
-
IPS
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:09
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD, RGB)
-
Pixels(HxVx3)
-
24,883,200
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness
-
500nit(typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Colour gamut
-
68%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178x178
-
Colour Depth
-
1.07 Billion
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Life Time(Typ.)
-
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
-
24Hrs
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Input
-
HDM1(3), HDCP2.2, DP1,HDCP2.2, DVI-D1
-
Adudio In
-
1
-
Output
-
DPOut (1), SST input HDMI 1/2/3/DVI/DP/OPS, Audio Out (1)Off/Fixed/Variable
-
External Control
-
RS232C IN 1, RJ45(LAN)1, IR in1
-
Externel Speaker Out
-
O(1, L/R), 6Ω
-
USB
-
O(2), USB2.0
-
Bezel Colour
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
12.1 mm (T), 12.6 mm (R/L), 15.7 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,458.6 x 848.9 x 40.1 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
26 kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
27.4 kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1458.6mm x 915.8 mm x 313.9mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,561 x 971 x 190 mm
-
Weight (Head +Stand & Speaker)
-
28.1 kg
-
Packed Weight
-
32.5 kg
-
Handle
-
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Internal Memory
-
8GB(System 4GB + Available 3.6GB)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Built-in
-
Sensor
-
Temperature Sensor x 1, Auto Brightness Sensor,Current Sensor
-
Local Key Operation
-
Yes
-
webOS ver.
-
webOS 4.0
-
Embedded CMS
-
USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager
-
Image Customization
-
Booting Logo, No Signal
-
Content Sync.
-
RS-232C, Local Network
-
Multi-screen
-
PIP, PBP(4)
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
Video Tag
-
2
-
Play via URL
-
Yes
-
OSD Rotation
-
Yes
-
Lock Mode
-
O(Home Dashboar, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key, WiFi, SoftAP, Screen Share)
-
Content Rotation
-
Yes
-
Gapless Palyback
-
Yes
-
Tile Mode
-
Yes(Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
O (RS-232C, Network, USB)
-
Firmware Update by Network
-
Yes
-
SNMP
-
Ver. 1.4
-
ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)
-
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
-
Yes
-
Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
Control Manager
-
Yes
-
3rd Party Control Compatibility
-
Yes
-
Power Mgmt.
-
DPM, On/Off Schedule, Holiday Schedule, Power on Status (Standby, PWR, LST), Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Power on Delay
-
Beacon
-
Yes
-
Fail over
-
Yes
-
Daylight Saving Time
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
webRTC
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Switch
-
No
-
Typ
-
140
-
Max
-
200
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
478
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
98 W
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
-
Speaker
-
No
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NA
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes
-
SuperSign
-
CMS, Control (control/control+), White Balance(Sensor Only)
-
Signage 365 Care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Dannish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Manual
-
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Speaker(SP-5200), Stand(ST-651T),Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
