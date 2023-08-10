75" New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

About Cookies on This Site

75UH5J-M

(1)

New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Appropriate Display Brightness

With a recommend brightness of 500 cd/m² for indoor display, the UH5J-H series clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it the most suitable display for marketing in meeting rooms, airports, retail, shopping malls, etc.

UH5J-H has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

*Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.

High-Performance with webOS

LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

Conformal Coating

In various places the UH5J-H series is unable to avoid exposure to environments containing dust, humidity, etc. which may hamper performance over time. The conformal coating on power board reduces these risks by protecting UH5J-H series from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The UH5J-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.

*Actual images (signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

UH5J-H is IP5x certified, so it is protected from dust and has less risk of performance degradation.

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is protected from dust, reducing the risk of performance degradation.

The AV control system helps users control the UH5J-H.

Compatible with AV Control System

The UH5J-H series has supported Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

*Network based control

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

75

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Edge

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Color gamut

BT709 95%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178º x 178º

Colour Depth

1.07 Billion colours

Response Time

6ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

Haze 28%

Life time

50,000Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

YES / YES

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 14.9mm

Weight(Head)

41.5Kg

Packed Weight

51.2Kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

Handle

YES

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

170W

Max.

230W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

581 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 785 BTU/Hr(Max.)

Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)

120W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

YES (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

SPECIAL FEATURE

IP Rating

N/A

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(75UH5J-M)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(75UH5J-M)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.