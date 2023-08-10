We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
75" 350 nits 60 Hz UHD Signage
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
75"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
-
350
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1.200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI 82%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Colour Depth
-
8bit+FRC, 1.07B colours
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 1%
-
Life Time (Min.)
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
-
16 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (3, HDCP2.2/1.4), USB 2.0 Type A (2)
-
Output
-
Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In/out (4pin phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN) In
-
Bezel Color
-
Dark Meteo Titan
-
Bezel Width
-
R/L/T : 20.2mm, B : 21.5mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
34.6 kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
35.4 kg
-
Packed Weight
-
45.7 kg
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1693 x 978 x 73.4mm (88.8mm w/speaker)
-
Monitor incl. Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1693 x 1048 x 345mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1823 x 1116 x 231mm
-
Handle
-
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Internal Memory
-
8GB
-
Wi-Fi
-
Built-in
-
Sensor
-
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor
-
Local Key Operation
-
Yes (Power On/Off only)
-
webOS ver.
-
webOS 4.1
-
Embedded CMS
-
Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager
-
USB Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Fail over
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - No Signal Image
-
Yes
-
Sync mode
-
RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
Video Tag
-
Yes (4, Max One HDMI input)
-
Play via URL
-
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
-
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
-
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
-
Yes
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes
-
SNMP
-
Yes
-
ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)
-
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
-
Yes
-
Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
Control Manager
-
Yes
-
3rd Party Control Compatibility
-
Yes
-
Beacon
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
webRTC
-
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
Landscape : 0 °C to 40 °C
Portrait : 0 °C to 35 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ. / Max.
-
155W / 240W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
108.5W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
529 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 819 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
CB
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (EU Only) / No
-
Content Management Software
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
-
SuperSign Control+ / Control
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
Signage365Care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Original), Portuguese (Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese (Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Stand, Cable Holder
