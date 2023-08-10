About Cookies on This Site

98" 500 nits 120 Hz UHD Signage

Specs

Support

Resource

98" 500 nits 120 Hz UHD Signage

98UH5E-B

98" 500 nits 120 Hz UHD Signage

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

98''

Penel Technology

IPS

Backlight Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Pixels(HxVx3)

24,883,200

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Brightness

500nit(typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Colour gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Colour Depth

10BIT, 1.07 Billion

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 1%

Life Time(Typ.)

50,000 Hrs

Operation Hours

24Hrs

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDM1(3), HDCP2.2, DP1,HDCP2.2, DVI-D1

Adudio In

1

USB

O(2), USB2.0

Output

DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable), External Speaker

External Control

RS232C IN 1, RJ45(LAN)1, IR in1

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 14.9mm

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

2,191.8 x 1,246.8 x 69.4 mm (without Handle)

Weight (Head)

88kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

2,342 x 1,386 x 402 mm

Packed Weight

123kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

800 x 400 mm

KEY FEATURE

Internal Memory

8GB(System 4GB + Available 3.6GB)

Wi-Fi

Built-in

Sensor

Temperature Sensor x 1, Auto Brightness Sensor,Current Sensor

Local Key Operation

Yes

webOS ver.

webOS 4.0

Embedded CMS

USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager

Fail over

Yes

Image Customization

Booting Logo, No Signal

Content Sync.

RS-232C, Local Network

Multi-screen

PIP, PBP(4)

Screen Share

Yes

Video Tag

2

Play via URL

Yes

OSD Rotation

Yes

Lock Mode

Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation,Local Key, WiFi, SoftAP, Screen Share

Content Rotation

Yes

Gapless Palyback

Yes

Tile Mode

Yes(Max. 15x15)

Setting Data Cloning

O (RS-232C, Network, USB)

Firmware Update by Network

Yes

SNMP

Ver. 1.4

ISM Mode (Image Sticking Minimization)

Yes

Auto Set ID

Yes

Control Manager

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

3rd Party Control Compatibility

Yes

Power Mgmt.

DPM, On/Off Schedule, Holiday Schedule, Power on Status (Standby, PWR, LST), Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Power on Delay

Daylight Saving Time

Yes

Beacon

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

SI Server Setting

Yes

webRTC

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Switch

No

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ

420

Max

560

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1433

Smart Energy Saving

294W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5 W

SOUND

Speaker

No

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A"/CE/KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / N/A

ePEAT(US only)

NA

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign

CMS, Control (control/control+), White Balance(Sensor Only)

Signage 365 Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Dannish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

Manual

English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light Sensor Receiver, DP Cable (1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, EYE-BOLT

Optional

Speaker (SP-2200)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(98UH5E-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(98UH5E-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.