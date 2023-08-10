We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
98" UHD Standard Signage | 98UH5J-H
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
98"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Color gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178 X 178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
28%
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input
-
HDMI (3, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4, HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP1.4), Audio In, RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
Output
-
HDMI Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel : 14.9mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
66Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
99Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
2191.8 x 1246.8 x 86.1mm
(without Handle and LG Logo)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
2342 x 1386 x 420mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
800 x 400
-
Key features
-
Internal Memory 16 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS6.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 × 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Connected), Power (Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN,Beacon, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
420W (TBD)
-
Max.
-
570W (TBD)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1433 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1945 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)
-
Smart Enegy Saving(~70%)
-
294W (TBD)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (NewErP) / No (TBD)
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
Mobile CMS
-
Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.