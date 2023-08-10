About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
84" Ultra HD Large Multi-Touch Display

Specs

Support

Resource

84" Ultra HD Large Multi-Touch Display

84TR3B

84" Ultra HD Large Multi-Touch Display

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

84

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness (cd/m2)

350 cd/m2 Typ. (300 cd/m2 with Protection Glass)

Contrast Ratio

1,400:1, 500,000:1(DCR)

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

178 x 178

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

1.06 Billion

Surface Treatment

Anti-glare Haze 10%

VIDEO

Max Input Resolution

1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI-D), 3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI_1, Display Port), 3840 x 2160@60Hz(HDMI_2), * HDMI1 : HDCP2.2 support, HDMI2, DP : HDCP1.4 support

Recommended Resolution

1920 x 1080@60Hz (DVI-D), 1920 x 1080@60Hz (HDMI_1, Display Port), 3840 x 2160@60Hz(HDMI_2), * HDMI1 : HDCP2.2 support, HDMI2, DP : HDCP1.4 support

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~ 83kHz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

V-Scanning Frequency

60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

Pixel Frequency

148.5MHz (DVI-D, Display Port), 297MHz (HDMI)

Sync Compatability

Digital

Video Input

HDMI1, HDMI2, DisplayPort, DVI/Supersign, Component

Picture Mode

Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Touch, Expert1/2

Colour temperature

Warm / Medium / Cool

CONNECTIVITY - INPUT

Digital

HDMI(2), DVI-D(1), DP(1)

Analog

ComponentAV (1)

Audio

YES(1)

External Control

RS232C, RJ45, IR/Light sensor, Pentray Control

USB

USB 3.0 x1, USB 2.0 x 2

HDTV Formats

HDMI, Display Port : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p (HDMI_1 : Up to 60Hz, Other : Up to 30Hz) DVI-D : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

CONNECTIVITY - OUTPUT

Audio

Yes(1)

External Control

RS232C(1)

Externel Speaker Out

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W(10W x 2) for External Speaker

Balance

Yes

Speaker On/off

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound mode

Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Auto Brightness sensor

Yes

Source Selection

HDMI1, HDMI2, DisplayPort, DVI/Supersign, Component

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Advanced

Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Super Resolution, Gamma, Noise Reduction, MPEG Noise Reduction, Black Level, Real Cinema, TruMotion

Time

Clock, On/Off Time, Power on Delay, No Signal Power Off, Auto Power Off, DPM

Input Label

Yes(PC/DTV/etc.)

Auto Power/Source Memory

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

DPM Select

Yes

Internal Memory

8GB (System 4GB + Available 4GB)

Energy Saving Mode

Yes (Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Wi-Fi

Dongle ready

STANDARD (CERTIFICATION) & VESA MOUNTING

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

VESA Mounting

600 x 400

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V, 50/60HZ

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption

Typ.:400, Smart Energy Saving: 30% ±5%, DPM:3W, Power off:1W

DIMENSIONS - WXHXD (MM)

Monitor

195.1cm x 113.7cm x 11.2cm

WEIGHT(KG)

Monitor

104Kg

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

Slot PC compatible (optional)

Yes (MP500, MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Compatibility

SuperSign-c, Touch Screen Writing S/W

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.