49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Support

Resource

49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
49VL5G-A

49'' 500 nits FHD Slim Bezel Video Wall

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness (Typ.)

500nit

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment

3%

Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

24 / 7

Orientation

Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB2.0 Type A(1)

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

Weight (Head)

16.9Kg

Packed Weight

29.3kg

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,214 x 778 x 263mm (Box outer size)

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ. / Max.

100W / 120W

Smart Energy Saving

60W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

LG ConnectedCare

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(49VL5G-A)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(49VL5G-A)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(49VL5G-AK)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(49VL5G-A)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(49VL5G-AK)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49VL5G-A)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (49VL5G-AK)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49VL5G-A)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(49VL5G-AK)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.