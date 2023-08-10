We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" 700 nits FHD 60 Hz 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Penel Technology
-
IPS
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:09
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Pixels(HxVx3)
-
6,220,800
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Brightness
-
700nit
-
Dynamic CR
-
30,000:1
-
Colour gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178x178
-
Colour Depth
-
1.07Billion(10 bit)
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
3%
-
Life Time(Typ.)
-
60,000Hrs (Trp.)
-
Operation Hours
-
24Hrs
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Input
-
HDMI(2),HDCP2.2,DP,DVI-D
-
Adudio In
-
O
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C IN 1, RJ45(LAN)1, IR in1
-
USB
-
O,(2.0)
-
Bezel Colour
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
0.9 (top/bottom/left/right)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,211.4 x 682.2 x 86.5 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
18.6kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
-
1,353 x 855 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
25.3kg
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Internal Memory
-
8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Built-in
-
Sensor
-
Temperature Sensor x 1
-
Local Key Operation
-
Yes
-
webOS ver.
-
webOS 4.0
-
Tile Mode
-
Yes(up to 15x15)
-
Source Selection
-
HDMI1,HDMI2,DV1,DP,OPS,USB
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Position/Size
-
Yes
-
USB Colning
-
Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB
-
Auto Config/Phase
-
Yes
-
Advanced
-
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma
-
W/B Setting
-
Yes
-
Time
-
Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Input Label
-
O (PC/DTV)
-
Power on Status
-
Standby, PWR, LST
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
DPM wake up
-
Clock / Clock+Data selectable
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving
-
O (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
Easy brightness control
-
Yes
-
File Play with USB
-
Yes
-
Contents scheduling
-
USB, Internal memory
-
Calibration mode
-
Yes
-
Sync mode
-
Time sync, Content sync, Network sync
-
Fail over
-
USB, DP, DVI, HDMI1, HDMI2,OPS Internal Memory
-
Limited mode(OSD, settings Locking)
-
O (USB, IR, OSD)
-
Holiday schedule
-
Yes
-
PM Mode
-
Yes
-
Local time auto setting
-
Yes
-
Firamware update(LAN)
-
Yes
-
Still image diagnosis
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
-
Yes
-
Digital Audio input
-
Yes
-
Power on Delay
-
0 ~ 250
-
Content Rotation
-
OFF, 90, 180, 270
-
OSD Portrait Mode
-
OFF, 90, 180, 270
-
Interlligent Auto
-
Yes
-
Passward change
-
Yes
-
SetID Setup
-
Manual, Auto
-
Configuration Setup
-
USB auto Playback
-
Lock Mode
-
Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key
-
No Signal image (Up to 5MB)
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Server Setup
-
SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
Embedded Template
-
Yes
-
Check Screen (via Pixel sensor)
-
Yes
-
Scan Inversion (with Pivot Mode)
-
Yes
-
OPS Power Control
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Switch
-
No
-
Typ.
-
220W
-
Max
-
260W
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
110W
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
-
Speaker
-
No
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A"/CE/KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes(EU Only) / No
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes (Piggyback)
-
SuperSign
-
CMS, Control (control/control+), White Balance(Sensor Only)
-
Signage 365 Care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Dannish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Manual
-
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
