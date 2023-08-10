About Cookies on This Site

55" 700 nits FHD 60 Hz 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Support

Resource

55VH7E-A

55" 700 nits FHD 60 Hz 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
55VH7E-A

55" 700 nits FHD 60 Hz 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Penel Technology

IPS

Backlight Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Pixels(HxVx3)

6,220,800

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Brightness

700nit

Dynamic CR

30,000:1

Colour gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Colour Depth

1.07Billion(10 bit)

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment (Haze)

3%

Life Time(Typ.)

60,000Hrs (Trp.)

Operation Hours

24Hrs

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(2),HDCP2.2,DP,DVI-D

Adudio In

O

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C IN 1, RJ45(LAN)1, IR in1

USB

O,(2.0)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Black

Bezel Width

0.9 (top/bottom/left/right)

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,211.4 x 682.2 x 86.5 mm

Weight (Head)

18.6kg

Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,353 x 855 x 263 mm

Packed Weight

25.3kg

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

KEY FEATURE

Internal Memory

8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)

Wi-Fi

Built-in

Sensor

Temperature Sensor x 1

Local Key Operation

Yes

webOS ver.

webOS 4.0

Tile Mode

Yes(up to 15x15)

Source Selection

HDMI1,HDMI2,DV1,DP,OPS,USB

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Position/Size

Yes

USB Colning

Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB

Auto Config/Phase

Yes

Advanced

Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma

W/B Setting

Yes

Time

Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

Input Label

O (PC/DTV)

Power on Status

Standby, PWR, LST

DPM Select

Yes

DPM wake up

Clock / Clock+Data selectable

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Energy Saving

O (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)

Easy brightness control

Yes

File Play with USB

Yes

Contents scheduling

USB, Internal memory

Calibration mode

Yes

Sync mode

Time sync, Content sync, Network sync

Fail over

USB, DP, DVI, HDMI1, HDMI2,OPS Internal Memory

Limited mode(OSD, settings Locking)

O (USB, IR, OSD)

Holiday schedule

Yes

PM Mode

Yes

Local time auto setting

Yes

Firamware update(LAN)

Yes

Still image diagnosis

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

Wake on LAN

Yes

Digital Audio input

Yes

Power on Delay

0 ~ 250

Content Rotation

OFF, 90, 180, 270

OSD Portrait Mode

OFF, 90, 180, 270

Interlligent Auto

Yes

Passward change

Yes

SetID Setup

Manual, Auto

Configuration Setup

USB auto Playback

Lock Mode

Home Dashboard, USB, OSD, IR Operation, Local Key

No Signal image (Up to 5MB)

Yes

SuperSign Server Setup

SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status

Embedded Template

Yes

Check Screen (via Pixel sensor)

Yes

Scan Inversion (with Pivot Mode)

Yes

OPS Power Control

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Switch

No

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

220W

Max

260W

Smart Energy Saving

110W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5 W

SOUND

Speaker

No

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A"/CE/KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign

CMS, Control (control/control+), White Balance(Sensor Only)

Signage 365 Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Dannish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

Manual

English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55VH7E-A)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55VH7E-A)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55VH7E-AH)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55VH7E-A)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55VH7E-AH)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55VH7E-A)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55VH7E-AH)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55VH7E-A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.