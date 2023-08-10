We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
THERMA V Split – High Temperature
THERMA V Split High Temperature provides hot water up to 80˚C degrees. It is suitable for houses which have poor insulation or existing old radiator. It could also be used to meet sanitary water regulation which needs high water temperature. THERMA V Split High Temperature can be replaced with boiler system easily.