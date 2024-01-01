About Cookies on This Site

Floor Standing

LG Floor Standing allows cooling and heating faster and wider, reaching every corner of a room.

floor-standing_Floor_Standing_Unit_24112017_D_1511775889005

Floor Standing Unit

Powerful and stylish air conditioner ideal for modern interiors

Features
floor-standing_Stylish_Design_20112017_D_1511143733420

Stylish Design

Floor standing air conditioner is an ideal solution for modern interiors in your home or office

Quick Response

Floor standing unit can reach at a set temperature in a shorter period of time while providing powerful cooling.
Meanwhile, the Power Heating function offers the optimal airflow angle, guaranteeing a faster heating performance.

Powerful Airflow

With powerful air speed and volume, the airflow can reach up to 20 meters.
This allows fresh and comfortable cooling much sooner.

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document Download

Title, Size Table List
Resource Type Title Size
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) R32 Split and R410A Split leaflet.pdf
extension : 4,015K
Catalog
 LG Therma V R32 and R410a Low Temp Split Brochure 2021.pdf
extension : 4,324K
Leaflet
 LG Therma V High Temp Datasheet Leaflet 2020.pdf
extension : 9,112K
Leaflet
 LGUKTHVMS_11-21v1_Heating_Monobloc_S_leaflet_UK.pdf
extension : 6,129K
Leaflet
 LGUKTHVMS_11-21v1_Heating Monobloc S leaflet_UK.pdf
extension : 5,896K
Spec Sheet
 2021 Sales Spec Sheet Single_Floor standing UP48.pdf
extension : 178K
Catalog
 Uk_as_therma_V_2019_July_LGUKTHVmidCat.07_19v4.pdf
extension : 1,588K

