DUAL Vane Cassette

LG DUAL Vane Cassette delivers wider airflow with two individual vanes. No matter where it’s installed, you can customise airflow with fine angle control.

a black basic image

DUAL Vane Cassette

LG DUAL Vane Cassette delivers wider airflow with two individual vanes. No matter where it’s installed, you can customise airflow with fine angle control.

 

Why LG DUAL Vane? Air Purification Customised Airflow Control ThinQ™
Why LG DUAL Vane?
Why LG DUAL Vane?

In addition to fine angle control, the DUAL Vane Cassette fills the room with healthier and cooler air with a 5-step filtration air purification kit.

 

A video of 5 step filters appearing when Dual Vane Cassette is disassembled.
icon

Air Purification Kit

icon

Removes Ultrafine Dust, Bacteria & Virus

icon

Certified by

Air Purification for Healthier Indoor Space1

Air Purification for Healthier Indoor Space

A powerful 5-step air purification removes odor, germs, and invisible PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.

*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.

Step 1

Pre-Filter

Capture fine dust.

Step 2

Dust Electrification

Increases the electrostatic force of particle. Improves filter’s collecting efficiency.

Step 3

PM 1.0 Filter

Removes up to 99% of fine to ultrafine dust.

Step 4

Deodorization Filter

High efficiency gas absorption technology removes unpleasant odors & harmful gases.

Step 5

Dust Electrification

Increases the electrostatic force of particle. Improves filter’s collecting efficiency.

*The fine dust removal performance of the air purification kit was verified by TUV Rheinland in the test No. 60382341 001, based on the Korean experimental standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018, to eliminate 99.9% of fine dust of 50 nm and 100 nm.
*The bacteria and virus removal performance was verified by TUV Rheinland in the test No. 60375745 001, to remove 99.9 % of Staphylococcus epidermidis bacteria in 60 minutes and remove 99.4 % of Phi-X174 virus in 30 minutes in a 60 m3 chamber and by intertek in the test No. RT20E-S0054, to inactivate 99% of bacteria on the surfaces.

Antibacterial treatment is installed inside a dual vane cassette.

Pause VideoClean from the Inside Out

Safe Plus Insulation is an antimicrobial treatment that is applied to internal insulation components to prevent the growth of mold, and provides cleaner, fresher airflow.

*Safe plus insulation will be applied to devices beginning in May 2021. Please contact your local LG office for further information about products.

Healthy Air for Large Spaces

Purified air covers an area even larger than that of cooled air. The air purification area can cover up to 147m2 to create a clean, healthy environment even in dense vertical spaces such as kindergartens, schools, and shopping malls.

Check Your Building’s Air Quality in Real Time

You can check and control the whole building’s air quality with the central controller or monitor units in real time with a remote control, LED panel lamp, or smartphone.

Image of a product being controlled on the central controller, individual controller, and mobile.

Easy Installation

The filter attaches to the indoor unit body for easier installation.

Washable Filter

Save on filter replacement with a semi-permanent filter that’s easy to clean.

Customised Airflow with Innovative DUAL Vane

LG DUAL Vane Cassette uses 2 individual vanes to provide customised air flow for any environment.

Video of two vanes being assembled

Covers Wider Spaces

Reaches Even Farther

More Diverse Airflow

Customised Airflow

One solution for every space. LG DUAL Vane provides optimal airflow.

Indirect Airflow

Prevents air from the unit from blowing directly on you.

Up & Down Swing

Maintains an even temperature in any space.

Direct Airflow

Can reach up to 5m without any additional components.

Power Mode

Brings your space to the target temperature faster.

Management by LG ThinQ™

DUAL Vane cassette can be monitored and controlled via mobile devices to conserve energy and ensure better air quality

 

Management by LG ThinQ™

Smart Sensor

Floor Temperature

Airflow is increased until the desired temperature is reached at ground level. *The Floor Temperature Sensor can be purchased as an option.

Human Detection

By detecting the location of people, the Human Detection funtion adjusts airflow and turns off automatically when the space is not occupied. *Human Detectin Sensor can be purchased as an option

Inquiry To Buy

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

 

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document Download

Title, Size Table List
Resource Type Title Size
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) R32 Split and R410A Split leaflet.pdf
extension : 4,015K
Catalog
 LG Therma V R32 and R410a Low Temp Split Brochure 2021.pdf
extension : 4,324K
Leaflet
 LG Therma V High Temp Datasheet Leaflet 2020.pdf
extension : 9,112K
Leaflet
 LGUKTHVMS_11-21v1_Heating_Monobloc_S_leaflet_UK.pdf
extension : 6,129K
Leaflet
 LGUKTHVMS_11-21v1_Heating Monobloc S leaflet_UK.pdf
extension : 5,896K
Catalog
 Uk_as_therma_V_2019_July_LGUKTHVmidCat.07_19v4.pdf
extension : 1,588K

For manuals or materials related to engineering support, please go to resource download

