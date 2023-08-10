About Cookies on This Site

Application Controller, PDI Premium, Power Distribution Indicator (Max. 8 ODU units)

PQNUD1S40

PQNUD1S40

Application Controller, PDI Premium, Power Distribution Indicator (Max. 8 ODU units)

Front view

PDI Shows Distributed Power Consumption

The PDI (Power Distribution Indicator) shows users the distributed power consumption of up to 128 indoor units.

Power Consumption Monitoring

Enables total power consumption monitoring for all indoor units.

LG Central Control Connectivity

Through LG central control connectivity,
energy monitoring, energy saving operations,
and target usage adjustment functions are activate

All Spec

FEATURES & BENEFITS

Size (W x H x D, mm)

270 x 155 x 65

Interfaceable Products

Air conditioner, ERV DX, Hydro kit, Thermal V

Maximum Number of Power Meters

EHP : 8 Watt meter
GHP : 4 Watt meter / 4 Gas meter

Maximum Number of Indoor Units

EHP : 128
GHP : 64

Data Backup When Power Outage

O

Power Input

PDI : AC 24V, Transformer : AC 220V

PRODUCT

Type

Application Controller

