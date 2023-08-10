We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Central Controller, AC Manager, Hardware type / HTML5
Manage Multi Units by Single System
Administrators can easily and conveniently manage multiple ACP and AC Smart integrated solutions,
which allows control of multiple sites, with up to 8,192 units in a single system.
All Spec
-
Size (W x H x D, mm)
-
270 x 155 x 65
-
Interfaceable Products
-
MULTI V / ERV / ERV DX / Hydro kit / THERMA V / AHU Kit / LG Chiller1) / Commercial Air Purifier
-
Maximum number of units
-
8,192 (Supports 32 ACP 5 or AC Smart 5)
-
Individual / Group Control
-
On & Off / Mode / Temperature / Fan speed
-
Individual Controller Lock
-
Temperature / Mode / Fan speed / All
-
Error Check
-
O
-
Schedule
-
Weekly / Monthly / Yearly / Exception day
-
Web Access
-
O
-
Emergency Stop & Alarm Display
-
O
-
Power Consumption Monitoring (with PDI)
-
O
-
Auto Changeover / Setback
-
O
-
Temperature Limit
-
O
-
Operation Time Limit
-
O
-
Visual Navigation
-
O
-
Operation Trend
-
O
-
Air Purify Control
-
O
-
Air Quality Level
-
O
-
Interlock Control
-
O
-
Virtual Group Control
-
O
-
ODU Capacity Control
-
O
-
Energy Navigation (with PDI)
-
O
-
Type
-
Central Controller
-
