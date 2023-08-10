About Cookies on This Site

PACM5A000

Front View

Manage Multi Units by Single System

Administrators can easily and conveniently manage multiple ACP and AC Smart integrated solutions,

which allows control of multiple sites, with up to 8,192 units in a single system.

Advanced Network Accessibility

The AC Manager provides a flexible interface for every user by assessing the device display and automatically customizing the layout to provide an optimized experience for the user.

Energy Navigation & Energy Usage Graph

The energy navigation feature enables weekly, monthly,

and annual management of the air conditioner's operational energy use.

Multi Level Group Composition

The user can easily control and monitor the unit by creating frequent and multi-level groups.

All Spec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Size (W x H x D, mm)

270 x 155 x 65

Interfaceable Products

MULTI V / ERV / ERV DX / Hydro kit / THERMA V / AHU Kit / LG Chiller1) / Commercial Air Purifier

Maximum number of units

8,192 (Supports 32 ACP 5 or AC Smart 5)

Individual / Group Control

On & Off / Mode / Temperature / Fan speed

Individual Controller Lock

Temperature / Mode / Fan speed / All

Error Check

O

Schedule

Weekly / Monthly / Yearly / Exception day

Web Access

O

Emergency Stop & Alarm Display

O

Power Consumption Monitoring (with PDI)

O

Auto Changeover / Setback

O

Temperature Limit

O

Operation Time Limit

O

Visual Navigation

O

Operation Trend

O

Air Purify Control

O

Air Quality Level

O

Interlock Control

O

Virtual Group Control

O

ODU Capacity Control

O

Energy Navigation (with PDI)

O

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.