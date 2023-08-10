About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Industries

LG UK Air Conditioning Systems for Industries are the most comprehensive and reliable HVAC and energy solutions that can enhance your business environment.

industries-hero-01_1475214472516

INDUSTRIES

Many businesses have chosen LG system air conditioners. Meet some of them.

industries-sac-01_1475214550820

NORTH BLOCK

Location : India

Vertical : Government

Solution : Multi V IV

NORTH BLOCK Learn More

industries-sac-02_1475214621085

BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION

Location : France

Vertical : Office

Solution : Multi V Water II

BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION Learn More

industries-sac-03_1475214679671

ARIES HOTEL & SPA

industries-sac-04_1475215234399

ARIES HOTEL & SPA

Location : Poland

Vertical : Hospitality

Solution : Multi V IV

ARIES HOTEL & SPA Learn More

industries-sac-05_1475215271466

EQUUS 333

Location : Mexico

Vertical : Residence

Solution : Multi V IV

EQUUS 333 Learn More