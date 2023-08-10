About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V M, Compressor Unit, Outdoor Unit, 5HP, R410A

MULTI V M, Compressor Unit, Outdoor Unit, 5HP, R410A

ARUN050LMC0

MULTI V S, Outdoor Unit, 4HP, R32

Smart Load Control

In order to save operation energy consumption, it automatically controls the refrigerant temperature according to the outdoor temperature.

Corrosion Resistance

Wide Louver Plus Fin is applied for strong protection from various corrosive external conditions such as salt contamination and air pollution.

Flexible Installation

Installation is tidy and simple with flexible piping installation. Multi V M is an applicable solution for small offices, retail shops and hospitals.

Quiet Operation

Thanks to a compressor module and heat exchanger module, outdoor units are able to be installed and operated inside, with low volume operation.

All Spec

POWER INPUT(COOLING)

Rated (kW)

5.07

HEATING CAPACITY

Rated (kW)

14

Max (Btu/h)

54600

Max (kW)

16

POWER SUPPLY

#1

50 Hz 380-415 V 3N~

COMPRESSOR

Type

Scroll

Motor Output (W x No.)

3200 x 1

Oil Type

FW68D(PVE)

Starting Method

DC Inverter Starting

Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)

31.6

EFFICIENCY

EER(Rated) (W/W)

2.76

COP(Rated) (W/W)

3.77

SCOP (Wh/Wh)

3.85

SEER (Wh/Wh)

5.26

Pdesign(@-10℃, Heating) (kW)

9.8

OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR

Output (W x No.)

400 x 2

Drive

Direct

REFRIGERANT

GWP(Global Warming Potential)

2087.5

Control Type

Electronic Expansion Valve

Precharged Amount (kg)

2.0

Type

R410A

t-CO₂ eq.

4.175

DIMENSIONS

Net(W x H x D) (mm)

580 x 700 x 500

Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

618 x 833 x 564

EXTERIOR

Color

Morning Gray

OUTDOOR FAN

Type

Sirocco Fan

Air Flow Rate(High) (m³/min x No.)

60

POWER INPUT(HEATING)

Rated (kW)

3.71

SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

68 / 68

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

45 / 45

CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS NUMBER

Max. (Conditional) (EA)

10

WEIGHT

Net (kg)

69

Shipping (kg)

76

CONNECTING CABLE

Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)

2C x 1.0 ~ 1.5

CONNECTING PIPE

Gas (mm(inch))

Φ15.88 (5/8)

Liquid (mm(inch))

Φ9.52 (3/8)

COOLING CAPACITY

Rated (kW)

14

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(ARUN050LMC0)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(ARUN050LMC0)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(ARUN050LMC0)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(ARUN050LMC0)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.