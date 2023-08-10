About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Cassette, 1 Way, 7kBTU

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Ceiling Cassette, 1 Way, 7kBTU

ARNU07GTUB4

Ceiling Cassette, 1 Way, 7kBTU

minus 45 degree side view

Flexible & Easier Installation

The height of 1 Way Cassette is 132mm, making it the ideal solution for installation in limited space. And The access for inspection at 1 Way Cassette does not require additional ducted space making the installation environment uncomplicated.

Smart Function (ThinQ Connectivity)

It can be monitored and controlled via your mobile device to conserve energy and ensure better air quality.

5-Step Air Purification (Optional)

A powerful air purification* removes odor, germs, and invisible PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can easily be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.

Clean Air (Safe Plus Insulation)

Safe Plus Insulation is an antimicrobial treatment that is applied to LG MULTI V indoor unit’s internal insulation components to create resistance to bacterial growth, and provides cleaner and fresher airflow for the customer.

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Net(W x H x D) (mm)

860 x 132 x 450

COOLING CAPACITY

Nominal (kW)

2.20

POWER SUPPLY

#2

60 Hz 220 V~

#1

50 Hz 220-240 V~

DECORATION PANEL

Model Name

PT-UAHG0, PT-UAHW0, PT-UPHG0

DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)

O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

25(1)

HEATING CAPACITY

Nominal (kW)

2.50

INDOOR FAN

Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

- / 8.2 / 7.3 / 6.4

PRODUCT

Type

Ceiling Cassette

SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 47 / 44 / 41

Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 47 / 44 / 41

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 32 / 29 / 25

Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 32 / 29 / 25

WEIGHT

Net (kg)

12.2

CONNECTING PIPE

Gas (mm(inch))

Φ12.7 (1/2)

Liquid (mm(inch))

Φ6.35 (1/4)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(ARNU07GTUB4)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(ARNU07GTUB4)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.