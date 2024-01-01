We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Concealed Duct, Mid/High Static Duct, 9kBTU
POWER SUPPLY
#1
50 Hz(Гц) 220-240 V(B)~
#2
60 Hz(Гц) 220 V(B)~
INDOOR FAN
Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
-/9.5/7.5/6
External Static Pressure(Factory Set) (Pa)
59
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/27/25/23
Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/27/25/23
SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/55/54/52
Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/55/54/52
PRODUCT
Type
Concealed Duct
DIMENSION
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
900 x 270 x 700
WEIGHT
Net (kg)
25
CONNECTING PIPE
Liquid (mm(inch))
Φ6.35 (1/4)
Gas (mm(inch))
Φ12.7 (1/2)
COOLING CAPACITY
Nominal (kW)
2.80
HEATING CAPACITY
Nominal (kW)
3.20
