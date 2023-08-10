About Cookies on This Site

Convertible, Ceiling suspended, 48kBTU

ARNU48GV2A4

ARNU48GV2A4

Convertible, Ceiling suspended, 48kBTU

minus 45 degree side view

Differentiated Design

Modern, elegant design with a V-shaped, black compliments any commercial space. The design has been recognized and has received an iF Design Award.

Powerful Cooling & Heating

High Ceiling Mode provides powerful cooling and heating for rooms up to 4.2 m in height from floor and 15 m away from ceiling.

One touch Filter

Easy in/out filter structure, as well as a simplified two-piece filter, which slides out for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Two Thermistors Control

Users can purchase a wired remote control that includes a second thermistor, allowing for temperature checks from multiple locations.

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

#1

50 Hz 220-240 V~

#2

60 Hz 220 V~

COOLING CAPACITY

Nominal (kW)

14.10

HEATING CAPACITY

Nominal (kW)

15.9

INDOOR FAN

Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

- / 29.0 / 24.0 / 20.0

DIMENSIONS

Net(W x H x D) (mm)

1600 x 235 x 690

WEIGHT

Net (kg)

37.0

CONNECTING PIPE

Liquid (mm(inch))

Φ9.52 (3/8)

Gas (mm(inch))

Φ15.88 (5/8)

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL(INDOOR UNIT)

Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 47 / 44 / 40.5

Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 47 / 44 / 40.5

SOUND POWER LEVEL(INDOOR UNIT)

Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 68 / 67 / 66

Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

- / 68 / 67 / 66

PRODUCT

Type

Convertible

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(ARNU48GV2A4)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(ARNU48GV2A4)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.